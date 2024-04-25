Gyanvapi judge claims he is receiving threats from international phone numbers

Additional sessions judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar, known for his directive for a videography survey of the Gyanvapi complex in 2022, has raised concerns about receiving malicious calls and death threats from international numbers.

Additional sessions judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar has reported receiving "malicious calls and death threats from international numbers." He gained attention previously for ordering a videography survey of the Gyanvapi complex in 2022. Concerned about these threats, he has requested an investigation. Earlier, after expressing similar concerns following the Gyanvapi judgment, the Allahabad High Court provided him and his family with Y-category security, which was later reduced to X-category.

Recently transferred to Bareilly, Justice Diwakar took suo motu action on the 2018 Bareilly riots case. He summoned senior cleric Tauqeer Raza to face trial, alleging him to be the mastermind behind the riots.

In a letter to the SSP, the judge expressed concern over receiving malicious calls from international numbers this week. He conveyed his apprehensions to Bareilly SSP Sushil Chandrabhan Ghule. Currently, the judge's security detail comprises two personnel, which is deemed insufficient as they lack weapons to counter potential threats from individuals armed with automatic guns and modern weaponry.

Last year, a Popular Front of India (PFI) agent was apprehended near the judge's residence in Lucknow. In response, Shahjahanpur SSP Ashok Kumar Meena deployed a gunner at the residence of Justice Diwakar's brother, also an additional district judge. However, the security cover was subsequently removed due to the Lok Sabha polls.

