    Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni receives extortion calls, blackmailed; five arrested

    Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra is the prime accused of mowing down the protesting farmers in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 24, 2021, 3:08 PM IST
    The Delhi Police on Friday said as many as five persons have been arrested for blackmailing Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni. Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra is the prime accused of mowing down the protesting farmers in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

    “Five people, including four from Noida and one from Seeraspur in Delhi, were arrested in this matter for making extortion calls,” the official told IANS.

    A complaint was lodged by the Union Minister’s personal assistant, saying that he received phone calls from some unidentified people demanding money. The Police are yet to furnish details about why they tried to blackmail Teni.

    The Opposition is attacking the Narendra Modi government at the Centre since the SIT’s investigation regarding the Lakhimpur Kheri incident revealed saying that it was a “pre-planned conspiracy causing death”. Opposition parties and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have demanded that Union Minister Ajay Mishra be removed from his post over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and said it is time for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologise once again.

