    Smriti Irani’s ‘one single slap from mom cleans aura’ goes viral, leaves netizens in splits

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 21, 2021, 8:41 PM IST
    One of the most active figures on social media, Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani always takes out some time to engage in inspirational quotes and hilarious memes. Taking to her Instagram to post a photo that her mother sent her.

    Irani's post refers to what it was like growing up as a child in the '80s and it has left hundreds of Instagram users amused and nostalgic in equal measures. But not everyone found it as hilarious.

    Irani joked about the parenting during her childhood, saying that one slap by her mother would set her ‘chakra, karma, aura’, and everything else straight. What was her dig at? - Modern parenting involving the help of professionals like child psychiatrists and psychologists; or in other words, professionally dealing with mental health.

    In the caption, the politician asked who else had been in the same place when they were young. “My ma gleefully shared this with me,” wrote Irani in the caption. She asked, “Aur kis kis ki mataji ne aise aura clean ki hai kripaya haath uthayein (If anybody else’s mother has cleaned their aura with the similar treatment, kindly raise hands).” An endearing footnote shared by Irani reads, “PS - Ma, love you,” followed by a heart emoji.

    As expected, the funny message went viral online, leaving netizens amused. Most were amused and nostalgic in equal measures. Several kids of the 80s and 90s appeared in the comments to react and agree with the sentiment of the post.

    One user said, “Punjabis get Chittars!” Another wrote, “Best therapy ever..free of cost.” A third user added, “My Chakra was stabilised with bata chappals.”

    However, some hit out at Smriti Irani for endorsing and normalising child abuse being the Union Minister for Women and Child Development. Others fumed at her for ridiculing seeking professional help for mental health issues, by comparing professional therapy to slap-style parenting.

    Another user posted, “Very sad to see the minister of women and child welfare normalise and trivialise child abuse.” Yet another added, “We stopped making rape jokes. We need to stop making jokes around abusing children too.” 

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2021, 8:41 PM IST
