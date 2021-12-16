  • Facebook
    Sheena Bora alive, living in Kashmir: Indrani Mukerjea shoots letter to CBI

    Indrani Mukherjea, 49, has been in prison in Mumbai since 2015. She was arrested for the murder of 25-year-old Sheena Bora, her daughter from her first marriage.

    Sheena Bora alive, living in Kashmir: Indrani Mukerjea shoots letter to CBI
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 16, 2021, 12:22 PM IST
    In a major twist to the sensational Sheena Bora murder case, prime accused Indrani Mukerjea has written a letter to the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), claiming that her daughter is alive. In her letter to CBI Director Subodh Jaiswal, Mukerjea claimed that Sheena Bora is in Kashmir and that the agency should look for her in the Valley.

    She wrote that she recently came across a woman in prison who said she met Sheena Bora in Kashmir and asked the CBI to look for her there. She also moved an application before the special CBI court, which is expected to come up for hearing soon. “She wrote to the CBI, we have no details of what she wrote,” said her lawyer Sana Khan.

    In November, the Bombay High Court had refused to grant Mukerjea bail in the Sheena Bora murder case. Mukerjea has argued that the case was based on her driver Shyamvar Rai statement after he turned approver.

    Citing health issues, Mukerjea’s team sought bail as her health had deteriorated due to long incarceration. Bombay High Court has rejected her bail on multiple occasions. Mukerjea is also arrested in connection to the INX media scam for which she has now turned approver.

    Sheena Bora murder case:

    The case came to light when Mukerjea's driver Shyamvar Rai was nabbed by the police with a gun. During investigation, Rai told the police that he had witnessed a murder. Upon further interrogation, Rai revealed that Indrani Mukerjea had strangulated Bora in 2012. According to reports, Mukerjea used to refer to Bora as her sibling in public.

    Police investigations revealed that Sheena Bora was Mukerjea's daughter from her first marriage and allegedly used to blackmail her mother for money and a house in Mumbai.

    According to the case registered by Mumbai Police, Sheena Bora was kidnapped and murdered by strangulation in April 2012. Four persons were accused in this case, including Indrani Mukerjea and her husband Peter Mukerjea.

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2021, 12:22 PM IST
