Bhima Koregaon case: Lawyer-Activist Sudha Bharadwaj walks out of jail after spending 3 years behind bars

As part of her bail conditions, a special NIA court had said that the 60-year-old activist will have to submit her passport and stay in Mumbai. She has to seek permission from the court to leave city limits.

Lawyer-activist Sudha Bharadwaj, one of the accused in Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, was released from Byculla Prison on Thursday after three years of incarceration. Bharadwaj, arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon violence case in August 2018 under the provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was granted default bail by the Bombay High Court. A special NIA court granted her bail on a surety of Rs 50,000 on Wednesday.

As part of her bail conditions, a special NIA court had said that the 60-year-old activist will have to submit her passport and stay in Mumbai. She has to seek permission from the court to leave city limits.

She has also been directed to not establish any kind of contact with her co-accused in the case, and not make any international calls.

The case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave, held at Shaniwarwada in Pune on December 31, 2017, which the police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Bhima-Koregaon war memorial located on the city's outskirts. The Pune police had claimed the conclave was backed by Maoists. The probe in the case was later transferred to the NIA. Bharadwaj has been in custody for over three years awaiting trial.

Bharadwaj is the first among 16 activists and academicians arrested in the case to have been granted default bail. Poet-activist Varavara Rao is currently on medical bail. Jesuit priest Stan Swamy died in a private hospital here on July 5 this year while waiting for medical bail. The others are in custody as undertrials.

