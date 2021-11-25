  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shakti Mills gangrape case: Bombay HC quashes death penalty of 3 convicts, awards life imprisonment

    The Bombay HC lowered the punishment of the ‘repeat offenders’ and the culprits will stay in jail “for the remainder of their natural life,” in the heinous crime that was committed in 2013.
     

    Shakti Mills gangrape case: Bombay HC quashes death penalty of 3 convicts, awards life imprisonment-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 25, 2021, 12:57 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Bombay High Court on Thursday commuted the death sentence of three convicts to life term in the 2013 gangrape case of a 22-year-old photojournalist inside the defunct Shakti Mills compound in central Mumbai. A division bench of Justices Sadhana Jadhav and Prithviraj Chavan pronounced the order and refused to confirm the death penalty awarded to Vijay Jadhav, Mohammad Qasim Shaikh and Mohammad Ansari.

    The bench said that it cannot ignore the fact that the offence has shocked the collective conscience of the society and rape is a violation of human rights, but the sentence of death is irrevocable. It added that courts have a duty to consider cases dispassionately and cannot ignore the procedure laid down by the law.

    Over seven years after a trial court in Mumbai sentenced three men, including an 18-year-old, to death by hanging in the heinous crime that was committed in 2013, the Bombay HC lowered the punishment of the ‘repeat offenders’ and the culprits will stay in jail “for the remainder of their natural life,” the Bombay HC stated. “The Court cannot ignore the fact that the offence has shocked the conscience of society. Rape is a violation of human rights. But this is a constitutional court, sentence of death is irrevocable,” Bombay HC further stated.

    Also read: Former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh in Chandigarh, to visit Mumbai soon

    “Death puts an end to the concept of repentance. It cannot be said that the accused deserved only death penalty. They deserve imprisonment for life to repent the offence committed by them,” the bench said. It added that the convict shall not be entitled for parole or furlough as they cannot be allowed to assimilate in the society and as there is no scope for reformation.

    With the trial court's verdict in 2014, Qasim 'Bangali' Shaikh (21), Salim Ansari (28) and Vijay Jadhav (19) became the first convicts to be sentenced to death under section 376 (E) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

    Last Updated Nov 25, 2021, 12:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nawab Malik vs Sameer Wankhede: Minister launches fresh attack against NCB official with fresh forgery tweet-dnm

    Nawab Malik vs Sameer Wankhede: Minister launches fresh attack against NCB official with ‘fresh forgery’ tweet

    Former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh in Chandigarh, to visit Mumbai soon-dnm

    Former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh in Chandigarh, to visit Mumbai soon

    7 NFHS takeaways: India's fertility rate dips, women's empowerment increasing

    7 NFHS takeaways: India's fertility rate dips, women's empowerment increasing

    Tripura CPI(M) moves Supreme Court accusing BJP of violence as voting underway for civic bodies-dnm

    Tripura: CPI(M) moves Supreme Court accusing BJP of violence as voting underway for civic bodies

    Late night coup in Meghalaya; Mukul Sangma among 12 Congress MLAs who are now in TMC

    Late night coup in Meghalaya; Mukul Sangma among 12 Congress MLAs who are now in TMC

    Recent Stories

    Nawab Malik vs Sameer Wankhede: Minister launches fresh attack against NCB official with fresh forgery tweet-dnm

    Nawab Malik vs Sameer Wankhede: Minister launches fresh attack against NCB official with ‘fresh forgery’ tweet

    IPL 2022: Defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) likely to kick start campaign from April 2 at Chepauk-ayh

    IPL 2022: Defending champion Chennai Super Kings likely to kick start campaign from April 2 at Chepauk

    Ashes 2021-22 Australian bowlers want Tim Paine to continue as wicket-keeper says Nathan Lyon

    Ashes 2021-22: Australian bowlers want Tim Paine to continue as wicket-keeper, says Nathan Lyon

    Coronavirus India reports 9,119 new cases; active cases count lowest in 539 days-dnm

    Coronavirus: India reports 9,119 new cases; active cases count lowest in 539 days

    Former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh in Chandigarh, to visit Mumbai soon-dnm

    Former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh in Chandigarh, to visit Mumbai soon

    Recent Videos

    ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC, Game 6: OFC's Kiko Ramirez lauds Javi Hernandez's brace during win over BFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: OFC's Kiko Ramirez lauds Javi Hernandez's brace during win over BFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, OFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 6): Odisha FC dominates Bengaluru FC 3-1 to seal historic win (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 6): Odisha FC dominates Bengaluru FC 3-1 to seal historic win (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters' Ivan Vukomanovic, Adrian Luna speak ahead of Northeast United clash (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters' Ivan Vukomanovic, Adrian Luna speak ahead of Northeast United clash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka 7 kilo gold, cash flowing from pipe, ceiling and owning lands, ACB busts corrupt officials-ycb

    Karnataka: 7 kilo gold, cash flowing from pipe, ceiling and owning lands, ACB busts corrupt officials

    Video Icon
    Covaxin shows only 50% efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19: Lancet Study-dnm

    Covaxin shows only 50% efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19: Lancet Study

    Video Icon