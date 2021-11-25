  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh in Chandigarh, to visit Mumbai soon

    The IPS officer on Wednesday evening also appeared on Telegram, but later deleted his account from the social messaging app. He also told TV channels that he would be visiting Mumbai soon.

    Former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh in Chandigarh, to visit Mumbai soon-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Chandigarh, First Published Nov 25, 2021, 11:39 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    After being granted protection from arrest by the Supreme Court, former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh has revealed that he is in Chandigarh and will visit Mumbai soon. Singh, facing several extortion cases in Maharashtra has been declared a “proclaimed offender” by a court. Questioned by reporters if he would surrender (before the police or court), Param Bir Singh said he had yet to decide his next course of action.

    The IPS officer on Wednesday evening also appeared on Telegram, but later deleted his account from the social messaging app. He also told TV channels that he would be visiting Mumbai soon. Singh has not reported to work since May this year, after his transfer in March from the post of Mumbai police commissioner and his subsequent allegations of corruption against then Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

    Also read: Tripura: CPI(M) moves Supreme Court accusing BJP of violence as voting underway for civic bodies

    The Supreme Court has now granted Param Bir Singh protection from arrest. Hence, the state law-enforcing agencies are in no hurry to record his statement in the extortion cases registered against him in Mumbai and Thane in view of the Supreme Court order. The top court has asked Param Bir Singh to join the probe and has posted the hearing to December 6.

    An IPS officer said so far, four cases of extortion have been registered against Singh. In his letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after Param Bir Singh was removed from the police commissioner's post, he had alleged that Deshmukh had asked Waze to extort over Rs 100 crore a month from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

    He was transferred after Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze was arrested in the case of an SUV with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house, 'Antilia' and the subsequent suspicious death of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

    Last Updated Nov 25, 2021, 11:39 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    7 NFHS takeaways: India's fertility rate dips, women's empowerment increasing

    7 NFHS takeaways: India's fertility rate dips, women's empowerment increasing

    Tripura CPI(M) moves Supreme Court accusing BJP of violence as voting underway for civic bodies-dnm

    Tripura: CPI(M) moves Supreme Court accusing BJP of violence as voting underway for civic bodies

    Late night coup in Meghalaya; Mukul Sangma among 12 Congress MLAs who are now in TMC

    Late night coup in Meghalaya; Mukul Sangma among 12 Congress MLAs who are now in TMC

    Revealed China and Pakistan's new conspiracy in India's backyard

    Revealed: China and Pakistan's new conspiracy in India's backyard

    Asianet News Impact Anupama and Ajith get their back back

    Asianet News Impact: Anupama and Ajith get their baby back

    Recent Stories

    INS Vela, indigenously-built fourth of Scorpene class submarine commissioned into Indian Navy-dnm

    INS Vela, indigenously-built fourth of Scorpene class submarine commissioned into Indian Navy

    Jisoo Jennie, Rose's 's COVID-19 report out

    BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé's COVID-19 report out [DETAILS INSIDE]

    Happy birthday Rakhi Sawant: Entertaining statements of Bigg Boss contestant which will make your sides ache SCJ

    Happy birthday Rakhi Sawant: Entertaining statements of Bigg Boss contestant which will make your sides ache

    7 NFHS takeaways: India's fertility rate dips, women's empowerment increasing

    7 NFHS takeaways: India's fertility rate dips, women's empowerment increasing

    Tripura CPI(M) moves Supreme Court accusing BJP of violence as voting underway for civic bodies-dnm

    Tripura: CPI(M) moves Supreme Court accusing BJP of violence as voting underway for civic bodies

    Recent Videos

    ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC, Game 6: OFC's Kiko Ramirez lauds Javi Hernandez's brace during win over BFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: OFC's Kiko Ramirez lauds Javi Hernandez's brace during win over BFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, OFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 6): Odisha FC dominates Bengaluru FC 3-1 to seal historic win (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 6): Odisha FC dominates Bengaluru FC 3-1 to seal historic win (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters' Ivan Vukomanovic, Adrian Luna speak ahead of Northeast United clash (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters' Ivan Vukomanovic, Adrian Luna speak ahead of Northeast United clash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka 7 kilo gold, cash flowing from pipe, ceiling and owning lands, ACB busts corrupt officials-ycb

    Karnataka: 7 kilo gold, cash flowing from pipe, ceiling and owning lands, ACB busts corrupt officials

    Video Icon
    Covaxin shows only 50% efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19: Lancet Study-dnm

    Covaxin shows only 50% efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19: Lancet Study

    Video Icon