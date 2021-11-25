Former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh in Chandigarh, to visit Mumbai soon

The IPS officer on Wednesday evening also appeared on Telegram, but later deleted his account from the social messaging app. He also told TV channels that he would be visiting Mumbai soon.

After being granted protection from arrest by the Supreme Court, former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh has revealed that he is in Chandigarh and will visit Mumbai soon. Singh, facing several extortion cases in Maharashtra has been declared a “proclaimed offender” by a court. Questioned by reporters if he would surrender (before the police or court), Param Bir Singh said he had yet to decide his next course of action.

The IPS officer on Wednesday evening also appeared on Telegram, but later deleted his account from the social messaging app. He also told TV channels that he would be visiting Mumbai soon. Singh has not reported to work since May this year, after his transfer in March from the post of Mumbai police commissioner and his subsequent allegations of corruption against then Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

The Supreme Court has now granted Param Bir Singh protection from arrest. Hence, the state law-enforcing agencies are in no hurry to record his statement in the extortion cases registered against him in Mumbai and Thane in view of the Supreme Court order. The top court has asked Param Bir Singh to join the probe and has posted the hearing to December 6.

An IPS officer said so far, four cases of extortion have been registered against Singh. In his letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after Param Bir Singh was removed from the police commissioner's post, he had alleged that Deshmukh had asked Waze to extort over Rs 100 crore a month from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

He was transferred after Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze was arrested in the case of an SUV with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house, 'Antilia' and the subsequent suspicious death of businessman Mansukh Hiran.