  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab Election 2022: Ex-Minister, Congress leader Jagmohan Singh Kang joins AAP along with sons

    Former Punjab Minister and Congress leader Jagmohan Singh Kang along with his sons Yadvinder Singh Kang and Amarinder Singh Kang joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday in the presence of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and MP Raghav Chadha.

    Punjab Election 2022: Ex-Minister, Congress leader Jagmohan Singh Kang joins AAP along with sons-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 1, 2022, 11:42 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Amid hectic politicking ahead of the February 20 elections in Punjab, party-hopping has become the hottest trend in the poll-bound state. Notably, Punjab, has never witnessed party jumping of this magnitude as of now during a multi-cornered contest where rejects from one party easily finding greener pastures in the other.

    Former Punjab Minister and Congress leader Jagmohan Singh Kang along with his sons Yadvinder Singh Kang and Amarinder Singh Kang joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday in the presence of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and MP Raghav Chadha.

    Hitting out at CM Charanjit Singh Channi for denying tickets to his family, Kang alleged that the CM's tilt towards Tinku was because of common business interests between the two. Kang claimed that barring Channi and Punjab affairs incharge Harish Chaudhary, other members of the central election committee were in his favour.

    Meanwhile, in a first, a third gender candidate on Monday filed their nomination papers from Mohali Assembly seat for the upcoming Assembly polls, thereby becoming the first candidate to contest elections from the community.

    A graduate from Panjab University (PU) Maniksha (26) was among 14 candidates in the district who filed their nomination papers on Monday on behalf of the Samaaj Adhikar Kaylan Party.

    In the affidavit Maniksha declared movable assets worth Rs 15 lakh and also stated in the affidavit that she is facing a criminal case which was registered on the charges of criminal intimidation and the Arms Act, but charges in the case had not been filed yet.

    Elections for the 117 seat Punjab Assembly will be held on February 20 and the counting will take place on March 10. The nomination process, which started on January 25, will continue till February 1. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on February 2 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is February 4.

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2022, 11:53 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mamata Vs Dhankar war escalates; West Bengal CM blocks Governor on Twitter

    Mamata Vs Dhankar war escalates; West Bengal CM blocks Governor on Twitter

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav trolled fiercely for his luxurious motor coach-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav trolled fiercely for his luxurious motor coach

    UP Election 2022: Poll survey predicts BJP to retain power with thumping victory-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Poll survey predicts BJP to retain power with thumping victory

    UP Election 2022: Union Minister SP Singh Baghel pitted against Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal seat-adt

    UP Election 2022: Union Minister SP Singh Baghel pitted against Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal seat

    Assembly Election 2022: EC extends ban on roadshows, padyatras, cycle/bike/vehicle rallies till Feb 11-dnm

    Assembly Election 2022: EC extends ban on roadshows, padyatras, cycle/bike/vehicle rallies till Feb 11

    Recent Stories

    India records 167059 new COVID cases positivity rate drops to 11 dot 69 per cent gcw

    India records 1,67,059 new COVID cases, positivity rate drops to 11.69%

    Ahead of Assembly elections, Centre slash rates of LPG cylinder by Rs 91.50 - ADT

    Ahead of Assembly elections, Centre slash rates of LPG cylinder by Rs 91.50

    Budget 2022 FM Sitharaman dons rusty brown saree for 4th budget presentation what do colours indicate gcw

    Budget 2022: FM Sitharaman dons rusty brown saree for 4th budget presentation; what do colours indicate

    football transfer news Aubameyang move to Barcelona a risk for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta Football pundits voice concerns

    Aubameyang's move to Barcelona a risk for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta? Football pundits voice concerns

    United Arab Emirates to impose federal corporate tax for first time gcw

    United Arab Emirates to impose federal corporate tax for first time

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs BFC: Kerala Blasters have no regrets, we are not sad - Ivan Vukomanovic on Bengaluru FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters have no regrets, we are not sad - Ivan Vukomanovic on Bengaluru FC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs BFC: Bengaluru FC was a bit unlucky - Marco Pezzaiuoli on Kerala Blaster win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC was a bit unlucky, but we don't think about the fourth position - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 76): Naorem Roshan Singh helps Kerala Blasters pip Bengaluru FC wins 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 76): Naorem Roshan Singh helps Kerala Blasters pip Bengaluru FC 1-0

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal: Little disappointment, but we have to be proud of SCEB players - Mario Rivera on ATKMB defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Little disappointment, but we have to be proud of SCEB players - Mario Rivera on ATKMB defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: I'm happy for ATKMB players because they are happy with these three points - Juan Ferrando on SCEB win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I'm happy for ATKMB players because they are happy with these three points - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    x
    live blog image

    Presenting Sponsor
    sponsor image 1sponsor image 2