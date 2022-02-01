Punjab Election 2022: Ex-Minister, Congress leader Jagmohan Singh Kang joins AAP along with sons

Former Punjab Minister and Congress leader Jagmohan Singh Kang along with his sons Yadvinder Singh Kang and Amarinder Singh Kang joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday in the presence of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and MP Raghav Chadha.

Amid hectic politicking ahead of the February 20 elections in Punjab, party-hopping has become the hottest trend in the poll-bound state. Notably, Punjab, has never witnessed party jumping of this magnitude as of now during a multi-cornered contest where rejects from one party easily finding greener pastures in the other.

Hitting out at CM Charanjit Singh Channi for denying tickets to his family, Kang alleged that the CM's tilt towards Tinku was because of common business interests between the two. Kang claimed that barring Channi and Punjab affairs incharge Harish Chaudhary, other members of the central election committee were in his favour.

Meanwhile, in a first, a third gender candidate on Monday filed their nomination papers from Mohali Assembly seat for the upcoming Assembly polls, thereby becoming the first candidate to contest elections from the community.

A graduate from Panjab University (PU) Maniksha (26) was among 14 candidates in the district who filed their nomination papers on Monday on behalf of the Samaaj Adhikar Kaylan Party.

In the affidavit Maniksha declared movable assets worth Rs 15 lakh and also stated in the affidavit that she is facing a criminal case which was registered on the charges of criminal intimidation and the Arms Act, but charges in the case had not been filed yet.

Elections for the 117 seat Punjab Assembly will be held on February 20 and the counting will take place on March 10. The nomination process, which started on January 25, will continue till February 1. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on February 2 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is February 4.