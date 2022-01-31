Punjab Election 2022: Denied ticket, Congress rebel KK Bawa vows to go independent from Ludhiana West

KK Bawa claimed that the party is currently entangled in ‘putra-moh' (love for sons) and is busy giving tickets to sons and sons-in-law.

Denied a Congress ticket, Punjab leader KK Bawa on Monday slammed the grand old party and announced that he will contest as an independent from the Ludhiana West constituency. KK Bawa claimed that the party is currently entangled in ‘putra-moh' (love for sons) and is busy giving tickets to sons and sons-in-law.

Soon after the announcement of the Congress list of candidates on Saturday, fissures ruptured within the Congress’ local unit with senior Congress leader KK Bawa, who wanted to contest polls from the constituency, condemning the decision.

“The party has no value for sacrifice. I had continued to work for the party during the dark days of militancy, and had even suffered a bullet shot. Senior leaders are being denied a ticket, while a close chum of the minister was made the candidate.”

Training his guns at Punjab election in-charge Harish Chaudhary, Bawa accused him of trading assembly tickets. “The party has disappointed me for the seventh time. At this stage, it is really important to save the party from black sheep,” said Bawa.

Many leaders in Punjab have announced their independent candidature in protest against their own parties.

The party is yet to declare its candidate for the Patiala Urban constituency which was represented by former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh. The party will also declare its remaining 31 seats for the 117-member Assembly soon.

Punjab Assembly elections are slated in a single phase on February 14 and the results will be out on March 10.