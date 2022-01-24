Punjab Election 2022: AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann slapped with EC notice for flouting COVID norms

Mann, who is a Member of Parliament from Sangrur, launched his campaign to contest the upcoming elections from the Dhuri Assembly seat.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday sent a notice to Aam Aadmi Party Punjab chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann for violating protocols regarding Covid-19 that were issued by it earlier this month. The sub-divisional magistrates of Sangrur and Dhuri have issued notices to the Bhagwant Singh Mann.

Mann, who is a Member of Parliament from Sangrur, launched his campaign to contest the upcoming elections from the Dhuri Assembly seat.

A large crowd had welcomed him in various villages, raising slogans and showering flowers. The party claimed that they had invited only a few locals but a large number turned out as the news of his visit spread on social media.

The election body had on January 8, while announcing the poll dates, issued revised “broad guidelines” in view of Covid-19 that banned roadshows and rallies till January 15. The ban was extended till the end of this month on Saturday.

Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has named Bhagwant Mann as the chief ministerial candidate. Addressing a press conference, CM Kejriwal had said, “Aam Aadmi Party’s Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur constituency in Punjab, Bhagwant Mann will be the party’s chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Assembly elections.”

Assembly elections in Punjab will be held on February 20. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.