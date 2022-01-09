  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pregnant women, Divyang govt staff told to work from home as Covid cases surge

    Government officials and staff, who are not attending the office and are working from home, have been directed to remain available at all times on the telephone and other electronic means of communication.

    Pregnant women, Divyang govt staff told to work from home as Covid cases surge
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 9, 2022, 7:18 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Centre has exempted pregnant women employees and Divyang employees from attending office in view of the sudden surge in the number of Coronavirus cases. Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Dr Jitendra Singh, who gave information about the same, however, clarified that they will be required to remain available and work from home.

    The Centre has also restricted physical attendance to 50 per cent of the actual strength for government servants below the level of Under Secretary. The remaining 50 per cent shall work from home, the minister said, adding that the roster will be prepared accordingly by all the departments.

    Government officials and staff, who are not attending the office and are working from home, have been directed to remain available at all times on the telephone and other electronic means of communication. The decision has been necessitated due to the rapid spread of the Coronavirus infections 

    According to the latest Department of Personnel and Training note, official meetings shall be conducted as far as possible through video conferencing. Similarly, the note advises the officials to avoid one-on-one meetings with visitors unless absolutely necessary. The minister said that the officials and employees shall follow staggered timings -- from 9 am to 5.30 pm and 10 am to 6.30 pm -- to avoid overcrowding in the office premises.

    Meanwhile, DoPT has advised all the officers/staff to ensure strict compliance of Covid-appropriate behaviour -- frequent washing of hands/sanitisation, wearing face mask/face cover and observing social distancing all the time. The note further calls for ensuring that the workplace is cleaned and sanitised, especially in the areas that are frequently touched.

    Dr Jitendra Singh said that the revised guidelines would remain in force till January 31, 2022. The guidelines would be reviewed from time to time and changes may be made depending on the situation.

    Last Updated Jan 9, 2022, 7:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Exposed Pakistani hand behind fake video of CCS meeting of PM Modi on Sikhs in Army

    Exposed: Pakistani hand behind fake spliced and diced video of CCS meeting

    Coronavirus cases rise alarmingly, PM Modi to meet top officials today

    Covid-19 cases rise alarmingly, PM Modi to meet top officials today

    Maharashtra government issues fresh COVID curbs, night curfew imposed, schools closed till Feb 15-dnm

    Maharashtra government issues fresh COVID curbs, night curfew imposed, schools closed till Feb 15

    Bulli Bai app case: Main accused Niraj Bishnoi used different Twitter handles to derail probe-dnm

    ‘Bulli Bai’ app case: Main accused Niraj Bishnoi used different Twitter handles to derail probe

    Five-State Assembly Election 2022: Compiled stats on voters; comparisons of 2017 and 2022 polls-dnm

    Five-State Assembly Election 2022: Compiled stats on voters; comparisons of 2017 and 2022 polls

    Recent Stories

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh accuses 5 officials of working for BJP, seeks their removal

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh accuses 5 officials of working for BJP, seeks their removal

    football AFCON 2022 Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy tests positive for COVID-19 to miss Senegal opening match africa cup of nations

    AFCON 2022: Edouard Mendy to miss Senegal's opening match after testing positive for COVID-19

    Mahesh Babu pens an emotional for his Annaya Ramesh Babu drb

    Mahesh Babu pens an emotional note for his ‘Annaya’ Ramesh Babu

    PM security lapse: British Sikh Association rues lost opportunity for Punjab

    PM security lapse: British Sikh Association rues lost opportunity for Punjab

    Vicky Kaushal shares new picture with Katrina Kaif on their one-month anniversary. Is it from their Sangeet? drb

    Vicky Kaushal shares new picture with Katrina Kaif on their one-month anniversary. Is it from their Sangeet?

    Recent Videos

    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 54): Jorge Ortiz's sole goal hands FC Goa win over Chennaiyin FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 54): Jorge Ortiz's sole goal hands FC Goa win over Chennaiyin FC

    Video Icon
    Army for Awaam: Pregnant woman carried on stretcher for 6.5 km by armymen

    Army for Awaam: Pregnant woman carried on stretcher for 6.5 km by armymen

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC: Kerala Blasters is in the middle of a process; glad about the way we are progressing - Ivan Vukomanovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Kerala is in the middle of a process; glad about the way we are progressing - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 52): Mumbai City regains top spot after goalless draw vs SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 52): Mumbai City regains top spot after goalless draw vs SC East Bengal

    Video Icon