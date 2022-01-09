Pregnant women, Divyang govt staff told to work from home as Covid cases surge

Government officials and staff, who are not attending the office and are working from home, have been directed to remain available at all times on the telephone and other electronic means of communication.

The Centre has exempted pregnant women employees and Divyang employees from attending office in view of the sudden surge in the number of Coronavirus cases. Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Dr Jitendra Singh, who gave information about the same, however, clarified that they will be required to remain available and work from home.

The Centre has also restricted physical attendance to 50 per cent of the actual strength for government servants below the level of Under Secretary. The remaining 50 per cent shall work from home, the minister said, adding that the roster will be prepared accordingly by all the departments.

Government officials and staff, who are not attending the office and are working from home, have been directed to remain available at all times on the telephone and other electronic means of communication. The decision has been necessitated due to the rapid spread of the Coronavirus infections

According to the latest Department of Personnel and Training note, official meetings shall be conducted as far as possible through video conferencing. Similarly, the note advises the officials to avoid one-on-one meetings with visitors unless absolutely necessary. The minister said that the officials and employees shall follow staggered timings -- from 9 am to 5.30 pm and 10 am to 6.30 pm -- to avoid overcrowding in the office premises.

Meanwhile, DoPT has advised all the officers/staff to ensure strict compliance of Covid-appropriate behaviour -- frequent washing of hands/sanitisation, wearing face mask/face cover and observing social distancing all the time. The note further calls for ensuring that the workplace is cleaned and sanitised, especially in the areas that are frequently touched.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that the revised guidelines would remain in force till January 31, 2022. The guidelines would be reviewed from time to time and changes may be made depending on the situation.