No question relook into night curfew or 50 per cent occupancy: Karnataka Minister Sudhakar

As various organizations, hotel associations, theatre associations, taxis, and unions have expressed disappointment over the Karnataka government's decision and appealed to the government to relook into its decision and cancel it. Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar had openly said that there is no question of a change in the decision as it is taken in the interest of people.

No question of relooking at the night curfew or 50 per cent occupancy in hotels, pubs and restaurants rule imposed by the government, said Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar. The Minister stressed that the decision taken by the CM is keeping public safety in mind following an increase of Omicron cases.

Yesterday, the Karnataka CM held a meeting with experts and a few Cabinet Ministers at this official residence, and later the New Year restrictions were announced. As per the new guidelines, the New Year party has been banned and night curfew has been imposed between 10 pm to 5 am starting from December 28. And also hotels and pubs have been asked to stick to 50 per cent seat occupancy for 4 days. Following the announcement, various associations have demanded the government to change its decision.

Minister Sudhakar also said there are some organisations that may look into profits and loss over restrictions but for the government, the top priority remains people's safety. "People should remember about the past (Covid second wave and its devastation). Omicron should be contained," stressed Sudhakar.

Siddaramaiah questions BJP's Jan Aashirvad rally:

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah lashed out at the government and questioned why BJP did not impose such restrictions during BJP's Jan Aashirvad rally.

Auto and Taxi Association, Ola and Uber drivers association, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Hotel Association and Film Chamber have expressed disappointment against the government and appealed the government's night curfew decision.

"The members of Ola and Uber drivers' association are not happy with the Karnataka government's decision. The rule will impact the earning of daily wage workers and those who earn hand to mouth. Our drivers are dependent on daily wages and this night curfew will hit us hard," said Tanveer Ahmed, president, Ola and Uber Drivers, Bengaluru.