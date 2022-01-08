  • Facebook
    No new registration required for COVID vaccine booster dose, says Centre

    From January 10, India will begin distributing a preventive vaccine dosage to healthcare staff and frontline workers. From January 10, the senior population aged 60 and up with comorbidities will also be given a prophylactic dosage on their doctor's advice.

    New Delhi, First Published Jan 8, 2022, 10:01 AM IST
    According to the Union Health Ministry, there is no need for new registration for people receiving the precautionary dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine. Beginning Saturday, they may schedule an appointment or stroll into any immunisation centre. From January 10, India will begin distributing a preventive vaccine dosage to healthcare staff and frontline workers. From January 10, the senior population aged 60 and up with comorbidities will also be given a prophylactic dosage on their doctor's advice.

    According to a statement issued by the ministry on Friday, there is no need for new registration. Individuals who have had two doses of the COVID-19 vaccination can schedule an appointment or visit any COVID-19 immunisation centre. "The schedules will be available tomorrow, January 8. The online appointment service will also be available by tomorrow evening," it was announced on Friday. Vaccination with an on-site appointment will begin on January 10.

    According to the Centre's instructions, the priority and sequencing of the cautionary dosage would be determined on the completion of nine months (39 weeks) from the date of administration of the second dose. The date of administration of the second dosage as recorded in the Co-WIN system will determine eligibility for the precaution dose, sent by SMS when it becomes due. The Centre stated earlier this week that the precaution dosage or third injection of COVID-19 vaccine would be of the same vaccination a person has had — whether Covishield or Covaxin — and will not be a mix-and-match.

    Meanwhile, in an address to the audience, Prime Minister Modi stated that India has attained the historic milestone of administering 150 crore vaccination doses on Friday. We kicked off 2022 on a positive note by beginning vaccine doses for 15-18 year olds. "Within 5 days, more than 1.5 crore youngsters received the Covid vaccination. More than 90% of India's adult population has now received the first dose of Covid vaccination," the Prime Minister added.

