Nation salutes bravehearts: Gen Bipin Rawat cremated with full military honours, accorded 17-gun salute

Hundreds lined up streets and raised patriotic slogans as the truck carrying the bodies made its way to Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment.

CDS Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were cremated at the Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment. Gen Rawat was cremated with full military honours and accorded 17-gun salute as per protocol.

Hundreds lined up streets and raised patriotic slogans as the truck carrying the bodies made its way to Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment.

Key faces in the government and politicians cutting across party lines paid tributes to General Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat at their 3, Kamraj Marg residence today. The three service chiefs - Army Chief Gen MM Naravane, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar paid tribute to the CDS at his residence in Delhi.

Also, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and CJI NV Ramana were among those who paid their last respects to Gen Bipin Rawat at his residence in Delhi.

Also read: Brigadier Lidder cremated with full military honours; ‘will go ahead with happy memories’, says daughter

A total of 800 service personnel were in attendance for the military funeral of the CDS. Senior military commanders from Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh arrived in New Delhi to attend General Rawat's funeral.

India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat met a tragic end when an IAF helicopter carrying him, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 12 other defence personnel crashed in the Nilgiris near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Only three out of 13 bodies have been identified so far- General Bipin Rawat, Madhulika Rawat and Brigadier LS Lidder and their mortal remains were released to the families for last rites. The unidentified bodies will be kept at the mortuary of Army Base Hospital in New Delhi till positive identification is done, the Army said.