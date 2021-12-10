  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nation salutes bravehearts: Gen Bipin Rawat cremated with full military honours, accorded 17-gun salute

    Hundreds lined up streets and raised patriotic slogans as the truck carrying the bodies made its way to Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment.  

    Nation salutes bravehearts: Gen Bipin Rawat cremated with full military honours, accorded 17-gun salute-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 10, 2021, 5:01 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    CDS Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were cremated at the Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment. Gen Rawat was cremated with full military honours and accorded 17-gun salute as per protocol.

    Hundreds lined up streets and raised patriotic slogans as the truck carrying the bodies made its way to Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment.  

    Key faces in the government and politicians cutting across party lines paid tributes to General Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat at their 3, Kamraj Marg residence today. The three service chiefs - Army Chief Gen MM Naravane, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar paid tribute to the CDS at his residence in Delhi.

    Also, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and CJI NV Ramana were among those who paid their last respects to Gen Bipin Rawat at his residence in Delhi.

    Also read: Brigadier Lidder cremated with full military honours; ‘will go ahead with happy memories’, says daughter

    A total of 800 service personnel were in attendance for the military funeral of the CDS. Senior military commanders from Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh arrived in New Delhi to attend General Rawat's funeral.

    India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat met a tragic end when an IAF helicopter carrying him, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 12 other defence personnel crashed in the Nilgiris near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

    Only three out of 13 bodies have been identified so far- General Bipin Rawat, Madhulika Rawat and Brigadier LS Lidder and their mortal remains were released to the families for last rites. The unidentified bodies will be kept at the mortuary of Army Base Hospital in New Delhi till positive identification is done, the Army said.

    Last Updated Dec 10, 2021, 5:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sameer Wankhede, his wife move Bombay court to restrict defamatory social media posts-dnm

    Sameer Wankhede, his wife move Bombay court to restrict defamatory social media posts

    Indian Covid vaccination certificate recognised by 108 countries for travel: Govt-dnm

    Indian Covid vaccination certificate recognised by 108 countries for travel: Govt

    Goa Election 2022: Congress faces series of resignations on Priyanka Gandhi's visit-dnm

    Goa Election 2022: Congress faces series of resignations on Priyanka Gandhi’s visit

    Brigadier Lidder cremated with full military honours; will go ahead with happy memories, says daughter-dnm

    Brigadier Lidder cremated with full military honours; ‘will go ahead with happy memories’, says daughter

    CDS Bipin Rawat crash Last rites to be performed with full military honours at 2 pm gcw

    CDS Bipin Rawat crash: Last rites to be performed with full military honours at 2 pm

    Recent Stories

    third dose of Pfizer vaccine can reduce mortality due to Delta variant by 90 pc reveals study gcw

    3rd dose of Pfizer vaccine can reduce mortality due to Delta variant by 90%, reveals study

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Gabba Test: Mitchell Starc's poor form, lack of technology among talking points on Day 3-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test: Mitchell Starc's poor form, lack of technology among talking points on Day 3

    Sameer Wankhede, his wife move Bombay court to restrict defamatory social media posts-dnm

    Sameer Wankhede, his wife move Bombay court to restrict defamatory social media posts

    Ranbir Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone Ranveer and more to attend Mukesh Ambani grandson 1st birthday RCB

    Ranbir, Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone, Ranveer and more to attend Mukesh Ambani’s grandson’s 1st birthday?

    PUBG Battegrounds is going free-to-play in January 2022 Details inside gcw

    PUBG: Battegrounds is going free-to-play in January 2022; Details inside

    Recent Videos

    A school teacher's tribute in blood for General Bipin Rawat

    A school teacher's tribute in blood for General Bipin Rawat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 23): Mumbai City survives Jamshedpur FC test to win 4-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 23): Mumbai City survives Jamshedpur FC test to win 4-2

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: We want impact from every player that comes off the bench - Des Buckingham on Mumbai City's win over Jamshedpur FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: We want impact from every player that comes off the bench - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    New Zealand to ban cigarettes for next generation in bid to outlaw smoking by 2025

    New Zealand to ban cigarettes for next generation in bid to outlaw smoking by 2025

    Video Icon
    New variant found in India could be indigenous, has no serious impact on health: Dr CN Manjunath-ycb

    New variant found in India could be indigenous, has no serious impact on health: Dr CN Manjunath

    Video Icon