  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MoS VK Singh denies NYT report claiming 2017 Pegasus sale to India, terms it ‘supari Media’

    Meanwhile, Opposition has demanded a clarification from the Centre after the NYT report claimed that the Modi govt purchased NSO's Pegasus spyware in 2017.
     

    MoS VK Singh denies NYT report claiming 2017 Pegasus sale to India, terms it supari Media-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 29, 2022, 4:36 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Dismissing the New York Times (NYT) report regarding Pegasus sale to India, Union minister Gen VK Singh on Saturday termed the US newspaper as ‘Supari Media’ i.e. (media involved in hit jobs). He questioned if NYT could be trusted.

    The Israeli spyware Pegasus and a missile system were the “centrepieces” of a roughly USD 2 billion deal of sophisticated weapons and intelligence gear between India and Israel in 2017, according to the report in The New York Times.

    Meanwhile, Opposition has demanded a clarification from the Centre after the NYT report claimed that the Modi govt purchased NSO's Pegasus spyware in 2017.

    Also read: India bought Israeli spyware Pegasus as part of $2 billion deal with Israel in 2017, claims NYT report

    Pulling up the Centre over the report, ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi termed the spying a ‘treason’.  Echoing similar sentiments, TMC MP Mahua Moitra called the Pegasus purchase ‘part of larger quid pro quo’. Similarly, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, “New York Times has blown the lid off Pegasus issue. We were not allowed to speak on the issue in Parliament. We are being spied on, BJP leaders are being spied upon”.

    A massive controversy erupted last year when the NSO Group hit the headlines with the alleged use of its Pegasus software by some governments to spy on journalists, human rights defenders, politicians and others in a number of countries, including India, triggered concerns over issues relating to privacy.

    The report also co-related the sale to India's vote and support of Israel at the U.N.’s Economic and Social Council to deny observer status to a Palestinian human rights organization in June 2019. The report alleged that with the Israeli government’s oversight, NSO had knit together a 'rising generation of right-wing leaders worldwide'. Other client nations mentioned in the report are Mexico, Hungary, Poland, UAE, Saudi Arabia.

    Last Updated Jan 29, 2022, 4:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Budget 2022: PM Modi to virtually address BJP workers across India on February 2-dnm

    Budget 2022: PM Modi to virtually address BJP workers across India on February 2

    Karnataka eases COVID curbs: Schools in Bengaluru to reopen, night curfew to be lifted from January 31-ycb

    Karnataka eases COVID curbs: Schools in Bengaluru to reopen, night curfew to be lifted from January 31

    India bought Israeli spyware Pegasus as part of $2 billion deal with Israel in 2017, claims NYT report-dnm

    India bought Israeli spyware Pegasus as part of $2 billion deal with Israel in 2017, claims NYT report

    UP Election 2022: Mukut Bihari Verma among 20 legislators dropped; BJP fields sitting MLA from Ayodhya -dnm

    UP Election 2022: Mukut Bihari Verma among 20 legislators dropped; BJP fields sitting MLA from Ayodhya

    Navjot Singh Sidhu's sister Suman Toor calls him cruel person, abandoned mother after father's death-dnm

    Navjot Singh Sidhu’s sister Suman Toor calls him ‘cruel person’, ‘abandoned mother after father’s death’

    Recent Stories

    Budget 2022: PM Modi to virtually address BJP workers across India on February 2-dnm

    Budget 2022: PM Modi to virtually address BJP workers across India on February 2

    Tennis Australian Open 2022 Daniil Medvedev fined 12,000 us dollars for umpire rant during semi-final win over Stefanos Tsitsipas

    Australian Open 2022: Medvedev fined 12,000 US dollars for umpire rant during semi-final win over Tsitsipas

    Pushpa star Allu Arjun gets warm welcome by friends, family; see pictures RCB

    Pushpa star Allu Arjun gets warm welcome by friends, family; see pictures

    Australian Open 2022 final: Ashleigh Barty beats Danielle Collins; become country's first home singles champion since 1978-ayh

    Australian Open 2022: Barty beats Collins to become country's first home singles champion since 1978

    Jason Momoa joins Vin Diesel's 'Fast and Furious 10' after Dwayne Johnson confirms exit RCB

    Jason Momoa joins Vin Diesel's 'Fast and Furious 10' after Dwayne Johnson confirms exit

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, aTKMB vs SCEB: It's a pleasure to be part of ATK Mohun Bagan and this game - Juan Ferrando on SC East Bengal tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: It's a pleasure to be part of ATK Mohun Bagan and this game - Juan Ferrando on SC East Bengal tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs FCG: Credit to Jamshedpur FC, not only the ones on the field but the boys off the field - Owen Coyle on FC Goa win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Credit to Jamshedpur FC, not only the ones on the field but the boys off the field - Owen Coyle

    Video Icon
    Kashmir BSF jawan gives major fitness goals; completes 57 push-ups within 50 seconds in biting cold weather

    Kashmir: BSF jawan gives major fitness goals; completes 57 push-ups within 50 seconds in biting cold weather

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs FCG: I think the luck this season is not in FC Goa favour - Derrick Pereira after Jamshedpur FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I think the luck this season is not in FC Goa's favour - Derrick Pereira after Jamshedpur FC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 74): Daniel Chima Chukwu on target as Jamshedpur FC downs FC Goa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 74): Daniel Chima Chukwu on target as Jamshedpur FC downs FC Goa

    Video Icon