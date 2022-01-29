  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India bought Israeli spyware Pegasus as part of $2 billion deal with Israel in 2017, claims NYT report

    The report titled 'The Battle for the World's Most Powerful Cyberweapon', has also shed light on how Israel reaped favours from countries to which it had sold the controversial spyware.

    India bought Israeli spyware Pegasus as part of $2 billion deal with Israel in 2017, claims NYT report-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 29, 2022, 11:53 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    India bought controversial spyware tool Pegasus in 2017 as part of a larger arms deal of USD 2 billion with Israel, according to a new report published by The New York Times. The report claimed that India had reportedly signed the deal during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s landmark visit to Israel - the first by an Indian Prime Minister to that country.

    The report titled 'The Battle for the World's Most Powerful Cyberweapon', has also shed light on how Israel reaped favours from countries to which it had sold the controversial spyware.

    “The Modi visit, however, was notably cordial, complete with a carefully staged moment of him and Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu walking together barefoot on a local beach. They had reason for the warm feelings. Their countries had agreed on the sale of a package of sophisticated weapons and intelligence gear worth roughly $2 billion — with Pegasus and a missile system as the centerpieces.”

    Also read: Connect with us before January 7: SC panel tells Pegasus victims

    The report mentioned that months later Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister at that time, “made a rare state visit to India” and in June 2019 “India voted in support of Israel at the U.N.’s Economic and Social Council to deny observer status to a Palestinian human rights organization, a first for the nation.”

    The NYT report claimed, access to the spyware, which is classified as military-grade software and produced by the NSO Group, was reportedly part of a “package of sophisticated weapons and intelligence gear worth roughly $2 billion” between India and Israel.

    NYT’s report, which examines how Israel reaped diplomatic gains around the world from NSO’s Pegasus spyware, details how the US’s Federal Bureau of Investigation bought a version of Pegasus. It also sheds new light on how the software ended up being sold to Poland, India and Hungary.

    “The combination of Israel’s search for influence and NSO’s drive for profits has also led to the powerful spying tool ending up in the hands of a new generation of nationalist leaders worldwide. Though the Israeli government’s oversight was meant to prevent the powerful spyware from being used in repressive ways, Pegasus has been sold to Poland, Hungary and India, despite those countries’ questionable records on human rights,” the report noted.

    Also read: Supreme Court appointed 3-member committee to probe Pegasus snooping row

    The report provides no further details on the specifics of the deal – or insight into which government department or agency procured it on behalf of the Indian government – but in April 2017, it was widely reported that New Delhi had signed a $2 billion (nearly Rs 12,880 crore) contract with Israel Aerospace Industries for supply of air defence missiles to the Indian Army.

    The revelations have come amid an ongoing probe into the Pegasus snooping allegations by a Supreme Court-appointed panel. Last year, an international consortium of journalists had reported that more than 300 verified phone numbers in India were on the list of potential targets for snooping via Pegasus. The list also contained the names of prominent politicians, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, poll strategist Prashant Kishor, several journalists and activists.

    Besides India, several other countries including the United States, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Poland, Hungary had bought Pegasus, the newspaper reported, citing a year-long investigation.

    Also read: Apple sues Pegasus spyware makers, says abuse of state-sponsored spyware must stop

    Last Updated Jan 29, 2022, 11:56 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Election 2022: Mukut Bihari Verma among 20 legislators dropped; BJP fields sitting MLA from Ayodhya -dnm

    UP Election 2022: Mukut Bihari Verma among 20 legislators dropped; BJP fields sitting MLA from Ayodhya

    Navjot Singh Sidhu's sister Suman Toor calls him cruel person, abandoned mother after father's death-dnm

    Navjot Singh Sidhu’s sister Suman Toor calls him ‘cruel person’, ‘abandoned mother after father’s death’

    Uttarakhand state Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal trolled for Pisa Tower on India's architectural list on Tourism Day-dnm

    Uttarakhand Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal trolled for Pisa Tower on India’s architectural list on Tourism Day

    Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's granddaughter commits suicide-dnm

    Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa’s granddaughter Soundarya commits suicide

    SC quashes Maharashtra Legislative Assembly's resolution to suspend 12 BJP MLAs for a period of one year-dnm

    SC quashes Maharashtra Legislative Assembly’s resolution to suspend 12 BJP MLAs for a period of one year

    Recent Stories

    Shehnaaz Gill remembers Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 15 through a performance RCB

    Shehnaaz Gill remembers Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 15 through a performance (Watch)

    NeoCov coronavirus discovered by Chinese scientists need further study, says WHO - ADT

    NeoCov coronavirus discovered by Chinese scientists need further study, says WHO

    Hrithik Roshan clicked with mystery girl; social media users ask who she is? RCB

    Hrithik Roshan clicked with mystery girl; social media users ask who she is?

    Mitchell Starc, Ashleigh Gardner win top recognition during Australian Cricket Awards-ayh

    Mitchell Starc, Ashleigh Gardner win top recognition during Australian Cricket Awards

    India logs 2.35 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 871 deaths in 24 hours - ADT

    India logs 2.35 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 871 deaths in 24 hours

    Recent Videos

    UP Election 2022: SP MP Azam Khan's son claims even policemen deployed for my security can shoot me-dnm

    UP Election 2022: SP MP Azam Khan’s son claims ‘even policemen deployed for my security can shoot me’

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs HFC: At least, Odisha FC deserved a draw - Kino Garcia on Hyderabad FC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: At least, Odisha FC deserved a draw - Kino Garcia on Hyderabad FC defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs HFC: Hyderabad FC is on top, and we are satisfied - Manuel Marquez on Odisha FC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC is on top, and we are satisfied - Manuel Marquez on Odisha FC win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 37): Hyderabad FC produces stellar display to edge past Odisha FC 3-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 37): Hyderabad FC produces stellar display to edge past Odisha FC 3-2

    Video Icon
    Kim Kardashian Kylie Jenner Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss thin frame Study

    Kim Kardashian, Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss' thin frame: Study

    Video Icon