    Karnataka Cabinet clears contentious anti-religious bill

    The Karnataka Cabinet on Monday gave a green signal to table the much anticipated anti-conversion bill. The bill aims at putting brakes on illegal religious conversions across Karnataka.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Dec 20, 2021, 3:38 PM IST
    After hinting at bringing a law to deal with anti-religious conversion a few months ago, the Karnataka Cabinet on Monday has cleared the contentious anti-religious conversion bill in the Assembly. The bill will be tabled tomorrow.

    Karnataka Home Minister had confirmed with Asianet Newsable earlier that the government will bring a clause to existing Article 25 of the Constitution which permits for a person to choose a particular religion, however, it lacked any clause to punish those involved in illegal religious conversion.

