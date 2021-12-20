Karnataka Cabinet clears contentious anti-religious bill

The Karnataka Cabinet on Monday gave a green signal to table the much anticipated anti-conversion bill. The bill aims at putting brakes on illegal religious conversions across Karnataka.

Karnataka Home Minister had confirmed with Asianet Newsable earlier that the government will bring a clause to existing Article 25 of the Constitution which permits for a person to choose a particular religion, however, it lacked any clause to punish those involved in illegal religious conversion.