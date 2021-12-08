  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India stands out as 'poor, very unequal' country; top 1% of population hold 22% national income: Report

    The research, titled "World Inequality Report 2022," was written by Lucas Chancel, co-director of the World Inequality Lab, and was coordinated by various specialists, including French economist Thomas Piketty.

    India stands out as poor very unequal country top 1 pc of population hold 22 pc national income gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 8, 2021, 9:35 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    According to a research, India is a "poor and severely unequal" country, with the richest 1% of the population possessing more than one-fifth of total national wealth in 2021 and the bottom half only 13%. The research, titled "World Inequality Report 2022," was written by Lucas Chancel, co-director of the World Inequality Lab, and was coordinated by various specialists, including French economist Thomas Piketty. It went on to say that India is now one of the world's most unequal countries. According to the survey, the average national income of Indian adults is Rs 204,200. While the lowest 50% earn Rs 53,610, the wealthiest 10% make more than 20 times that (Rs 1,166,520).

    According to the research, although the top 10% and top 1% retain 57 per cent and 22 per cent of total national income, respectively, the bottom 50% share has fallen to 13 per cent. It went on to say that India stands out as a poor and unequal country with an affluent elite. The average household wealth in India, according to the survey, is Rs 9,83,010. It found that during the mid-1980s, deregulation and liberalisation policies have resulted in "one of the most dramatic rises in income and wealth disparity documented in the world." It further said that gender disparities in India are substantial.

    "

    Also Read | Indicators suggest economic recovery now taking hold, consumption demand making comeback: Shaktikanta Das

    The globe map of inequalities shows that national average income levels are poor predictors of inequality; among high-income nations, some are unequal (such as the United States), while others are relatively equal (Sweden). According to the research, income and wealth inequality have risen practically everywhere during the 1980s due to a succession of deregulation and liberalisation initiatives that took different shapes in different nations. According to the analysis, global disparities remain severe in 2021, despite three decades of trade and financial globalisation. According to the report's principal author, Lucas Chancel, the COVID issue has increased inequality between the extremely affluent and the rest of the population.

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2021, 12:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cryptocurrency bill banning crypto payments can send you to jail: Report-dnm

    Cryptocurrency bill banning crypto payments can send you to jail: Report

    Bengaluru doctor who recovered from Omicron variant, tests COVID positive again-dnm

    Bengaluru doctor who recovered from Omicron variant, tests COVID positive again

    Farmers protest: Centre to withdraw cases against protesters; Unions demand written assurance-dnm

    Farmers’ protest: Centre to withdraw cases against protesters; Unions demand written assurance

    UP Election 2022: BSP expels Gorakhpur MLA Vinay Shankar Tiwari, 2 others amidst buzz of them jumping to SP-dnm

    UP Election 2022: BSP expels Gorakhpur MLA Vinay Shankar Tiwari, 2 others amidst buzz of them jumping to SP

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi says people with red caps power hungry, talks about double engine govts in Gorakhpur-dnm

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi says people with red caps power hungry, talks about double engine govts in Gorakhpur

    Recent Stories

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, Gabba Test report: Pat Cummins joins elite list with 5-for on Test captaincy debut, ENG rattled for 147-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test: Pat Cummins joins elite list with 5-for on Test captaincy debut

    Massive internet outage at Amazon Web Services takes down Netflix, Disney+ and more websites, streaming apps-dnm

    Massive internet outage at Amazon Web Services takes down Netflix, Disney+ and more websites, streaming apps

    Jacqueline Fernandez appears before ED in Sukesh Chandrasekhar's Rs 200 crore money laundering case RCB

    Jacqueline Fernandez appears before ED in Sukesh Chandrasekhar's Rs 200 crore money laundering case

    Indian Ocean coral reefs at high risk of collapse could be destroyed in next 50 years gcw

    Indian Ocean coral reefs at 'high risk of collapse', could be destroyed in next 50 years

    Kareena Kapoor Karishma Kapoor Malaika Arora Amrita Arora enjoy girls night at Rhea Kapoor dinner party drb

    Kareena Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, enjoy girls' night at Rhea Kapoor's dinner party

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: FC Goa's Juan Ferrando on win vs SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "I'm still thinking of the last three games, how we improve from it" - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "We must keep training and improve our level" - SC East Bengal's Jose Manuel Diaz on loss against FC Goa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "We must keep training and improve our level" - Jose Manuel Diaz

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 21): SC East Bengal suffers tough luck against FC Goa to lose 3-4-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 21): SC East Bengal suffers tough luck against FC Goa to lose 3-4

    Video Icon
    Rohingya refugees sue Facebook for 150 billion dollars over Myanmar hate speech

    Rohingya refugees sue Facebook for $150 billion over Myanmar hate speech

    Video Icon
    Puneeth Rajkumar asked us to remove the title 'power star' for Gandada Gudi: Director Amoghavarsha-ycb

    Puneeth Rajkumar asked us to remove the title 'power star' for Gandada Gudi: Director Amoghavarsha

    Video Icon