    India records 3,47,254 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate drops to 93.50 per cent

    In the last 24 hours, the active COVID-19 caseload has increased by 94,774 cases. Today, the country registered 2,51,777 recoveries, bringing the total recoveries to 3,60,58,806.
     

    India records 347254 new COVID cases recovery rate drops to 93 dot 50 per cent
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 21, 2022, 9:55 AM IST
    India registered 3,47,254 new COVID-19 cases and 703 fatalities in the previous 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll to 4,88,396, according to the Ministry of Health statistics on Friday. The total number of current cases is 20,18,825. In the last 24 hours, the active COVID-19 caseload has increased by 94,774 cases. Today, the country registered 2,51,777 recoveries, bringing the total recoveries to 3,60,58,806. Active cases are for 5.23 per cent of all infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has dropped to 93.50 per cent.

    According to the Union Health Ministry data, India has also registered 9,692 Omicron infections to date. According to the government, there has been a 4.36 per cent increase in Omicron cases since Thursday. According to the ministry, the daily positivity rate was 17.94%, while the weekly positivity rate was 16.56%. Furthermore, the total number of doses provided in the country as part of the statewide Covid-19 immunisation effort has surpassed 160.43 crores.

    The Health Ministry announced on Thursday that the third spike generated by the highly contagious Omicron variety has spread to practically all areas of the nation, citing 515 districts throughout the country that have recorded more than a 5% positive rate in the previous week. Despite the spike, the government claims that high immunisation rates have resulted in fewer hospitalizations and fatalities. According to the ministry, a substantial increase of COVID-19 instances has been seen in India, with the weekly positive rate reaching around 16 per cent in the recent week.

    Officials from the Health Ministry stated that states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, as well as West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Odisha, Delhi, and Rajasthan, are of particular concern since they contribute the greatest number of daily cases.

    Also Read | Third wave significantly lower than second wave: Union Health Ministry

    Also Read | SII CEO Adar Poonawalla calls for billions to be vaccinated at a faster rate for COVID pandemic to end

    Last Updated Jan 21, 2022, 10:24 AM IST
