  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    High alert in Delhi: Bomb disposal squad rushes to Ghazipur flower market after recovery of unattended bag

    Several fire engines have also been pressed into service, said Delhi police.

    High alert in Delhi: Bomb disposal squad rushes to Ghazipur flower market after recovery of unattended bag-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 14, 2022, 1:13 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    A high alert has been sounded in Delhi and a bomb disposal squad has been rushed to Ghazipur Flower Market in East Delhi after the recovery of an unattended bag.  

    Delhi Police rushes bomb disposal squad to Ghazipur Flower Market in East Delhi after the recovery of an unattended bag, police said. Several fire engines have also been pressed into service, added Delhi police. 

    This is a developing story. More details awaited. 

    Last Updated Jan 14, 2022, 1:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala nun rape case verdict: Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquitted; a brief timeline of events-dnm

    Kerala nun rape case verdict: Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquitted; a brief timeline of events

    Kerala nun rape case: Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquitted, says Praise the Lord-dnm

    Kerala nun rape case: Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquitted, says ‘Praise the Lord’

    Over 1 crore perform Surya Namaskar on Makar Sankranti-dnm

    Over 1 crore perform Surya Namaskar on Makar Sankranti

    Haridwar hate speech: Jitendra Narayan Tyagi arrested in Dharam Sansad case-dnm

    Haridwar hate speech: Jitendra Narayan Tyagi arrested in Dharam Sansad case

    Delhi Chennai log highest single-day rise; Mumbai sees a dip in COVID cases-dnm

    Delhi, Chennai log highest single-day rise; Mumbai sees a dip in COVID cases

    Recent Stories

    Omicron significantly less severe than other COVID strains says CDC report gcw

    Omicron significantly less severe than other COVID strains, says CDC report

    Kylie Jenner beats Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande; TV star is all set to have second child with Travis Scott RCB

    Kylie Jenner beats Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande; TV star is all set to have second child with Travis Scott

    Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic's visa cancelled for second time on grounds of health and good orders-ayh

    Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic faces deportation after visa cancelled for second time

    Goa Election 2022 BJP to fight 38 out of 40 seats formal announcement on candidates soon gcw

    Goa Election 2022: BJP to fight 38 out of 40 seats, formal announcement on candidates soon

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Rajinikanth to Akshay Kumar celebs wish fans Happy Sankranti RCB

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Rajinikanth to Akshay Kumar celebs wish fans Happy Sankranti

    Recent Videos

    Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquittal reaction legal battle to continue

    Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquittal: 'We are saddened. This is unbelievable'

    Video Icon
    Guwahati Bikaner Express derails Dramatic footage shows extent of damage watch

    Guwahati-Bikaner Express derails in West Bengal: Dramatic footage shows extent of damage

    Video Icon
    PM Modi reviews COVID situation across country, takes stock of pandemic in all states/UTs with CMs-dnm

    PM Modi reviews COVID situation across country, takes stock of pandemic in all states/UTs with CMs

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 58): Kerala Blasters romp home to a 2-0 victory over Odisha FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 58): Kerala Blasters romp home to a 2-0 victory over Odisha FC

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 57): Ishan Pandita takes Jamshedpur FC to summit with 1-0 win over SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 57): Pandita takes Jamshedpur FC to summit with 1-0 win over East Bengal

    Video Icon