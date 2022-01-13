  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Guwahati-Bikaner Express derails in WB’s Jalpaiguri, 3 dead; high level probe ordered, rescue ops on

    The train that started from Bikaner in Rajasthan was heading to Guwahati in Assam via Patna when the accident took place near Mainaguri in Jalpaiguri around 5.15 pm on Thursday.

    Guwahati-Bikaner Express derails in WB's Jalpaiguri, 3 dead; high level probe ordered, rescue ops on-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Jalpaiguri, First Published Jan 13, 2022, 6:40 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Kolkata: In a massive tragedy, the Guwahati- Bikaner Express of the Northeast Frontier Railway derailed in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district. The Alipurduar DRM confirmed the mishap of the Guwahati-Bikaner Express 15633 (up) around 5 pm today. Three people are confirmed dead.

    The train that started from Bikaner in Rajasthan was heading to Guwahati in Assam via Patna when the accident took place near Mainaguri in Jalpaiguri around 5.15 pm on Thursday. The train had no stoppages and was passing through Mainaguri at the time of the incident.

    Guwahati-Bikaner Express derails in WB's Jalpaiguri, 3 dead; high level probe ordered, rescue ops on-dnm

    Preliminary information indicates that several passengers are believed to have suffered injuries in the derailment. The injured are being taken to the Mainaguri and Jalpaiguri district hospitals.

    "The DRM and ADRM rushed to the site along with accident relief train and medical van," the Indian Railways said in a statement.

    A high level Railway Safety probe has been ordered in the Guwahati-Bikaner Express 15633 derailment. Railway Helpline numbers - 03612731622, 03612731623, the statement added. 

    Guwahati-Bikaner Express derails in WB's Jalpaiguri, 3 dead; high level probe ordered, rescue ops on-dnm

    As per initial reports, 4 boggles have been crushed, while 12 coaches have been derailed.

    Preliminary information indicates that several passengers are believed to have suffered injuries in the derailment. The injured are being taken to the Mainaguri and Jalpaiguri district hospitals.

    The Jalpaiguri Superintendent of Police has said that 16 people suffered injuries and have been shifted to the nearest hospital.

    Guwahati-Bikaner Express derails in WB's Jalpaiguri, 3 dead; high level probe ordered, rescue ops on-dnm

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi had dialed up West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to enquire about the train accident.

    Meanwhile, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw appraised PM Modi of the train derailment, and sad the focuses is on rescue operations. 

    Last Updated Jan 13, 2022, 7:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tamil Nadu government increases fine for not wearing face mask to Rs 500-dnm

    Tamil Nadu government increases fine for not wearing face mask to Rs 500

    UP Election 2022: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav meets Chandrashekhar Azad, alliance on cards-dnm

    UP Election 2022: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav meets Chandrashekhar Azad, alliance on cards

    Uttar Pradesh Ayodhya: Take a look at magnificent Ram Janbhoomi Temple, trust releases 3D video-dnm

    Take a look at the grandeur of Ram Janbhoomi Temple, trust releases 3D video

    India crackdown on terror hits roadblock as Dawood Ibrahim's nephew Sohail Kaskar flees to Pakistan-dnm

    India's crackdown on terror hits roadblock as Dawood Ibrahim's nephew Sohail Kaskar flees to Pakistan

    UP Election 2022: BJP suffers massive setback as MLA Vinay Shakya tenders resignation-dnm

    UP Election 2022: BJP suffers massive setback as MLA Vinay Shakya tenders resignation

    Recent Stories

    Military commanders talks no India China consensus over Hot Springs agree to keep talking

    India and China do not find consensus over Hot Springs; agree to keep talking

    Ahead of her wedding, Karishma Tanna goes for a coffee date with fiance Varun Bangera see pics drb

    Ahead of her wedding, Karishma Tanna goes for a coffee date with fiancé Varun Bangera; see pics

    IND vs SA, Freedom, Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Rishabh Pant slams 4th Test century as India sets a target of 212 to South Africa, netizens hail-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Pant slams 4th Test century as India sets a target of 212, netizens hail

    Tamil Nadu government increases fine for not wearing face mask to Rs 500-dnm

    Tamil Nadu government increases fine for not wearing face mask to Rs 500

    Technology Gyaan by Manoj Saru is making its mark on YouTube with his best Tech Reviews and Information-vpn

    Technology Gyaan by Manoj Saru is making its mark on YouTube with his best Tech Reviews and Information

    Recent Videos

    Guwahati Bikaner Express derails Dramatic footage shows extent of damage watch

    Guwahati-Bikaner Express derails in West Bengal: Dramatic footage shows extent of damage

    Video Icon
    PM Modi reviews COVID situation across country, takes stock of pandemic in all states/UTs with CMs-dnm

    PM Modi reviews COVID situation across country, takes stock of pandemic in all states/UTs with CMs

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 58): Kerala Blasters romp home to a 2-0 victory over Odisha FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 58): Kerala Blasters romp home to a 2-0 victory over Odisha FC

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 57): Ishan Pandita takes Jamshedpur FC to summit with 1-0 win over SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 57): Pandita takes Jamshedpur FC to summit with 1-0 win over East Bengal

    Video Icon
    After half a century Turkmenistan wants to close Gates of Hell blazing crater heres why

    After half a century, Turkmenistan wants to close 'Gates of Hell' blazing crater; here's why

    Video Icon