Guwahati-Bikaner Express derails in WB’s Jalpaiguri, 3 dead; high level probe ordered, rescue ops on

Kolkata: In a massive tragedy, the Guwahati- Bikaner Express of the Northeast Frontier Railway derailed in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district. The Alipurduar DRM confirmed the mishap of the Guwahati-Bikaner Express 15633 (up) around 5 pm today. Three people are confirmed dead.

The train that started from Bikaner in Rajasthan was heading to Guwahati in Assam via Patna when the accident took place near Mainaguri in Jalpaiguri around 5.15 pm on Thursday. The train had no stoppages and was passing through Mainaguri at the time of the incident.

Preliminary information indicates that several passengers are believed to have suffered injuries in the derailment. The injured are being taken to the Mainaguri and Jalpaiguri district hospitals.

"The DRM and ADRM rushed to the site along with accident relief train and medical van," the Indian Railways said in a statement.

A high level Railway Safety probe has been ordered in the Guwahati-Bikaner Express 15633 derailment. Railway Helpline numbers - 03612731622, 03612731623, the statement added.

As per initial reports, 4 boggles have been crushed, while 12 coaches have been derailed.

The Jalpaiguri Superintendent of Police has said that 16 people suffered injuries and have been shifted to the nearest hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had dialed up West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to enquire about the train accident.

Meanwhile, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw appraised PM Modi of the train derailment, and sad the focuses is on rescue operations.