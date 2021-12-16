Food processing, natural farming will help in transforming farm sector: PM Modi

Asking farmers to turn to organic or natural farming, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said this is the right time to take big steps before the issues related to farming become severe, while addressing the National Conclave on Natural Farming at Anand via video link.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the farmers across the country during the valedictory session of the National Summit on Agro and Food Processing in Anand, Gujarat via video-conferencing and highlighted the steps taken by the government in the last seven years for the benefit of farmers, saying they will transform the agriculture sector.

The summit was organized to urge farmers to focus on natural farming as the experts shared all requisite information detailing its benefits and PM Modi emphasised on the need to adopt natural farming techniques to ensure better produce and longevity of the soil.

The event was attended by farmers across the country including the farmers who connected live through central institutes of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Krishi Vigyan Kendras, and ATMA (Agricultural Technology Management Agency) network in states.

Starting his address PM Modi said, “About 8 crore farmers have joined us today; the conclave's impact will not just be in Gujarat, but countrywide, benefitting all farmers. Food processing, natural farming will help in transforming farm sector.”

“We've to take agriculture out of chemistry labs and link it with nature's laboratory. When I talk about a natural laboratory, it's completely science-based... From seeds to soil, all solutions can be brought in naturally,” said PM Modi at National Summit on Agro and Food Processing.

He further added that natural farming will benefit country's 80% small-scale farmers the most. These farmers have less than 2 hectares of land and spend a lot on chemical fertilisers but using natural fertilisers will benefit them.

“There is no doubt that fertilisers led to green revolution. But this is also true that we have to keep working on alternatives. The main reason for this is we have to import fertilisers for other countries, which increases the cost of farming. Hence, there is a need to be aware (about natural farming),” PM Modi said.

“Whatever power the fertilisers have can also be found in nature. We just have to explore it,” said PM Modi.

He also lauded the address of Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, who gave details about how natural farming has helped farmers increase their produce manifold in recent years. “Natural farming is based on science,” the Prime Minister added.