History at Paris Paralympics 2024: India shatters records with 29 medals; check full list of winners here

India's para-athletes, showcasing exceptional determination despite their challenges, can look back on their Paris Paralympics 2024 campaign with immense pride. The country achieved a record-breaking medal tally of 29, with seven of these being gold—a historic first for India.

India's para-athletes, showcasing exceptional determination despite their challenges, can look back on their Paris Paralympics 2024 campaign with immense pride. The country achieved a record-breaking medal tally of 29, with seven of these being gold—a historic first for India.

This remarkable achievement comes after the country made its mark at the 2016 Paralympics with just four medals, followed by a significant leap to 19 medals in Tokyo.

This year’s performance has not only surpassed Tokyo’s count but also included several record-setting and personal-best efforts, reflecting the tremendous progress and self-belief of these athletes.

With 29 medals across five sports, including an impressive 17 from track and field events, India is set to finish in the top 20 at this year’s Paralympics. The games, once again dominated by China with over 200 medals, highlight India’s growing prowess in the competition for differently-abled athletes.

While India still has a long way to go to become a major force at the Olympic level, the nation has firmly established itself as a significant competitor in the Paralympic arena.

The government’s increased investment in training, recovery, and support staff has played a crucial role in this success. The sports ministry included 59 para-athletes in its Target Olympic Podium Scheme, with 50 of them qualifying for Paris.

The Indian Paralympic contingent of 84 achieved several historic milestones, including notable firsts in track events. Sprinter Preethi Pal made history by winning bronze in both the women's 100m T35 and 200m T35 events. The T35 classification is designated for athletes with coordination impairments such as hypertonia, ataxia, and athetosis. Preethi, born with weak legs that worsened over time, demonstrated incredible determination in her performances.

Another groundbreaking achievement came from Kapil Parmar in Judo, where he secured a bronze medal in the men’s 60kg J1 class. Kapil’s story is one of extraordinary resilience; after suffering a life-altering electrocution accident in his childhood, he faced numerous hardships, including selling tea to support himself. Despite these challenges, Kapil turned his life around and made India proud with his remarkable accomplishments.

Harvinder Singh and Dharambir made significant contributions to India’s medal tally with groundbreaking gold medals in archery and club throw, respectively.

Armless archer Sheetal Devi, born without arms, continued to inspire millions with her achievements. At just 17, she won bronze in the mixed team event, proving her community’s resilience. Sheetal captivated the Paris crowd as she skillfully used her legs to aim and hit the bullseye, though she narrowly missed advancing past the 1/8 elimination round in the singles event.

Harvinder Singh, under intense pressure, made history by securing India’s first-ever gold medal in archery, improving on his bronze from Tokyo. In the club throw event, India achieved a rare one-two finish with Dharambir and Pranav Soorma claiming podium spots in the F51 class.

Dharambir’s journey is particularly inspiring; after a tragic diving accident left him paralyzed from the waist down, he received crucial support from fellow para-athlete Amit Kumar Saroha during his darkest times.

While many new milestones were achieved, some Indian athletes, including javelin thrower Sumit Antil and shooter Avani Lekhara, faced high expectations after their gold-winning performances in Tokyo.

Sumit, who had his left leg amputated following an accident, broke his own Paralympic record to secure a second consecutive javelin gold. Similarly, wheelchair-bound rifle shooter Avani Lekhara excelled in the air rifle SH1 final, continuing her dominance in the sport.

Badminton player Kumar Nitesh also added to India's medal tally with a gold, defeating Britain’s Daniel Bethell in a thrilling final. Nitesh, who lost his leg in a train accident, took up badminton while studying at IIT-Mandi.

Looking ahead, India could aim for a top-10 finish if it expands its pool of para swimmers. Only one swimmer represented the country in Paris, while China, the top performers, won 54 swimming medals, including 20 golds.

Here's a full list of medal winners for India at Paris Paralympics 2024:

No. Athlete Sport Event Medal 1 Avani Lekhara Shooting Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 Gold 2 Mona Agarwal Shooting Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 Bronze 3 Preethi Pal Athletics Women's 100m T35 Bronze 4 Manish Narwal Shooting Men's 10m air pistol SH1 Silver 5 Rubina Francis Shooting Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Bronze 6 Preethi Pal Athletics Women's 200m T35 Bronze 7 Nishad Kumar Athletics Men's high jump T47 Silver 8 Yogesh Kathuniya Athletics Men's discus throw F56 Silver 9 Nitesh Kumar Badminton Men's singles SL3 Gold 10 Thulasimathi Murugesan Badminton Women’s singles SU5 Silver 11 Manisha Ramadass Badminton Women’s singles SU5 Bronze 12 Suhas Yathiraj Badminton Men’s singles SL4 Silver 13 Rakesh Kumar / Sheetal Devi Archery Mixed team compound open Bronze 14 Sumit Antil Athletics Javelin throw F64 Gold 15 Nithya Sre Sivan Badminton Women's singles SH6 Bronze 16 Deepthi Jeevanji Athletics Women's 400m T20 Bronze 17 Mariyappan Thangavelu Athletics Men's high jump T63 Bronze 18 Sharad Kumar Athletics Men's high jump T63 Silver 19 Ajeet Singh Athletics Men's javelin throw F46 Silver 20 Sundar Singh Gurjar Athletics Men's javelin throw F46 Bronze 21 Sachin Khilari Athletics Men's shot put F46 Silver 22 Harvinder Singh Archery Men's individual recurve open Gold 23 Dharambir Athletics Men's club throw F51 Gold 24 Parnav Soorma Athletics Men's club throw F51 Silver 25 Kapil Parmar Judo Men's -60kg J1 Bronze 26 Praveen Kumar Athletics Men's high jump T64 Gold 27 Hokato Hotozhe Sema Athletics Men’s shot put F57 Bronze 28 Simran Athletics Women's 200m T12 Bronze 29 Navdeep Singh Athletics Men's javelin throw F41 Gold

Latest Videos