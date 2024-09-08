Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Patna: Magadh Express train split in two parts due to coupling failure; No injuries reported

    On September 8, the Magadh Express split into two parts in Bihar's Buxar district due to a coupling failure. The train was quickly controlled, preventing a major disaster. No injuries were reported. Railway authorities have launched an inquiry, and passengers were transferred to another train.

    Patna: Magadh Express train split in two parts due to coupling failure; No injuries reported vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 8, 2024, 4:30 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 8, 2024, 4:30 PM IST

    The Magadh Express, travelling from Delhi to Islampur, encountered a serious issue in Bihar’s Buxar district on September 8. The incident occurred between the Turiganj and Rughanathpur railway stations when the train split into two parts due to a problem with the train coupling.

    The coupling link between the 13th and 14th coaches failed while the train was in motion. This caused several coaches to become detached from the main part of the train, leading to a moment of panic among passengers. Fortunately, the train was quickly brought under control and stopped. The separated bogie was found a short distance away, but due to the prompt action of the loco pilot and the absence of a derailment, a major disaster was narrowly avoided.

    Madhya Pradesh: Somnath Express derails in Jabalpur; no injuries reported

    Immediately following the incident, the loco pilot reported the situation, and train services on the affected tracks were halted to ensure safety. Railway staff responded swiftly to the scene. Two other trains were redirected to Raghunathpur railway station to manage the disruption. Technical staff then inspected the Magadh Express, and repairs were initiated.

    Bijnor train accident: Kisan Express splits into two, narrowly avoids major disaster

    Buxar District DSP Afaq Akhtar Ansari confirmed that no injuries occurred in this incident. He explained that although the train split due to the coupling failure, the situation was controlled efficiently. The train had been moving slowly at the time, which helped prevent a more serious accident. The damaged coupling link was left on the track as part of the ongoing investigation.

    The railway authorities have initiated an inquiry to investigate the coupling failure. In the meantime, passengers were moved to another train to complete their journey. The incident, which took place at 11:08 AM, caused a brief period of scrambling among passengers, but fortunately, all involved remained safe.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BREAKING: First suspected case of Mpox in India: Man under isolation, ministry says no cause of concern shk

    BREAKING | First suspected case of Mpox in India: Man under isolation, ministry says no cause of concern

    Meet Sudha Devadas, panchayat member becomes Kerala's first woman 'drone pilot' dmn

    Meet Sudha Devadas, panchayat member becomes Kerala's first woman 'drone pilot'

    UP man sells 3-year-old son for Rs 20k after hospital denies newborn, wife release over payment dues (WATCH) shk

    UP man sells 3-year-old son for Rs 20k after hospital denies newborn, wife release over payment dues (WATCH)

    Stone-pelting at Ganesh Chaturthi procession in MP's Ratlam causes chaos, irked crowd stage protests (WATCH) shk

    Stone-pelting at Ganesh Chaturthi procession in MP's Ratlam causes chaos, irked crowd stage protests (WATCH)

    Jammu and Kashmir SHOCKER! Son assaults elderly parents with slipper in Srinagar; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH) snt

    J&K SHOCKER! Son assaults elderly parents with slipper in Srinagar; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Honey 7 ways to add honey in your breakfast ATG

    Honey: 7 ways to add honey in your breakfast

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce arrival of 1st child; welcome baby girl [PHOTOS] ATG

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce arrival of 1st child; welcome baby girl [PHOTOS]

    Jugari Cross: KP Poornachandra Tejaswi's legendary novel to hit big screen soon vkp

    Jugari Cross: KP Poornachandra Tejaswi's legendary novel to hit big screen soon

    BREAKING: First suspected case of Mpox in India: Man under isolation, ministry says no cause of concern shk

    BREAKING | First suspected case of Mpox in India: Man under isolation, ministry says no cause of concern

    Meet Sudha Devadas, panchayat member becomes Kerala's first woman 'drone pilot' dmn

    Meet Sudha Devadas, panchayat member becomes Kerala's first woman 'drone pilot'

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon