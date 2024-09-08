'PoK residents should join India': Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    During a rally in Jammu and Kashmir, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged PoK residents to join India, emphasizing India’s inclusive stance compared to Pakistan. He highlighted developments in J&K, criticized Pakistan's treatment of PoK, and dismissed the opposition's call to restore Article 370.

    First Published Sep 8, 2024, 4:36 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 8, 2024, 4:36 PM IST

    In a rally held on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban assembly constituency, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called upon the residents of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to join India. Addressing the crowd, Singh emphasized that India views the people of PoK as their own, unlike Pakistan, which treats them as foreigners.

    "Support the BJP to form the next government in J&K so that we can bring about massive development in the region," the minister stated. He expressed his vision that the progress made in Jammu and Kashmir would inspire the residents of PoK to prefer India over Pakistan. Singh stated that the development in the region would be so significant that people in PoK would prefer to join India rather than stay with Pakistan.

    'Be prepared for unexpected': Rajnath Singh to forces amid global conflicts, stresses on future-oriented focus

    The Defence Minister criticized Pakistan's treatment of PoK residents, highlighting that while Pakistan views them as outsiders, India embraces them as part of its own. He urged PoK residents to "come and join us," emphasizing India's inclusive approach.

    Rajnath Singh also criticized the National Conference-Congress alliance for their pledge to restore Article 370, stating that it is impossible as long as the BJP remains in power. He highlighted the improved security situation in Jammu and Kashmir after Article 370 was abrogated in August 2019.

