Mangaluru: Daughter lifts auto to save mother after vehicle hits her in freak accident, wins hearts (WATCH)

    In a heart-stopping incident in Mangaluru, a young girl's quick thinking and immense bravery saved her mother from a devastating auto rickshaw accident.

    First Published Sep 8, 2024, 7:22 PM IST

    In a heart-stopping incident in Mangaluru, a young girl's quick thinking and immense bravery saved her mother from a devastating auto rickshaw accident. The dramatic rescue unfolded in the Ramnagar area of Kinnigoli, leaving people both stunned and inspired.

    The accident occurred when a speeding auto rickshaw lost control and collided with a woman crossing the road. The impact was severe, causing the auto to overturn and land directly on the woman. As the auto came crashing down, the woman's daughter, who had been at a nearby tuition center, rushed to the scene.

    In an astonishing display of courage, the young girl managed to lift the overturned auto rickshaw, freeing her mother who was trapped underneath. The entire rescue was captured on a nearby CCTV camera and has since gone viral on social media, garnering widespread praise for the girl’s bravery and quick action.

    According to local media reports, the woman, identified as 35-year-old Chetna, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital. The auto rickshaw driver and passengers also suffered minor injuries in the accident. Local authorities are investigating the incident, and the CCTV footage has been crucial in understanding the sequence of events.

    The young girl's heroic act has not only brought relief to her family but has also captured the hearts of many online. Her bravery and presence of mind in the face of such a crisis are being hailed as exemplary, showcasing the remarkable strength and resilience found in the most unexpected places.

