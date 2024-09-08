Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ‘Initiate campaign to insure horticultural crops too’: MP K Sudhakar

    MP K. Sudhakar urged the district administration to campaign for widespread crop insurance for farmers and to identify and provide housing for landless individuals. He also highlighted road damages from the Jal Jeevan Mission projects and supported the Ettinhola project's irrigation work commencement.

    Initiate campaign to insure horticultural crops too says MP K Sudhakar vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 8, 2024, 5:13 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 8, 2024, 5:13 PM IST

    Member of Parliament (MP) K. Sudhakar emphasized the need for the district administration to launch a widespread campaign to ensure farmers receive crop insurance for both agricultural and horticultural crops. He urged officials to begin this initiative at the village level, ensuring that farmers are aware of the benefits and can avail themselves of this crucial support.

    Speaking at the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (Disha) meeting for the year 2024-25, held at Visvesvaraya Hall on Thursday, Dr Sudhakar, who presided over the meeting, reviewed the progress of various departments. He stressed the importance of providing timely crop insurance, noting that farmers who take insurance for grape crops would receive compensation of Rs 2.80 lakh in the event of crop loss, with an insurance cost of ₹14,000 per hectare. Similarly, insurance for crops is available for as low as ₹500-600. 

    Explained: How Modi government's PMFBY crop insurance scheme has empowered India's farmers

    To ensure the success of such an important initiative, Dr Sudhakar called for efforts to raise awareness among the farming community. He also urged the administration to identify and provide housing for landless individuals in the Chikkaballapur Lok Sabha constituency, instructing officials to survey to list the homeless and ensure they receive plots and homes.

    Bengaluru: Ola auto driver fined Rs 30,000, jailed for 4 days for slapping woman; license may be suspended

    Highlighting concerns over road damage caused by ongoing projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the MP noted that Chikkaballapur district had received Rs 1,000 crore in funding under the scheme. However, he pointed out that in several areas, road repair work was left incomplete after pipeline installations. Dr Sudhakar urged the authorities to take immediate action to fix the damaged roads.

    The MP also expressed his approval for the launch of the first phase of irrigation work under the Ettinhola project, which is aimed at providing drinking water to drought-prone districts like Kolar and Chikkaballapur. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jugari Cross: KP Poornachandra Tejaswi's legendary novel to hit big screen soon vkp

    Jugari Cross: KP Poornachandra Tejaswi's legendary novel to hit big screen soon

    Renukaswamy murder: Accused actor Darshan to get TV inside prison cell to catch up on case and news vkp

    Renukaswamy murder: Accused actor Darshan to get TV inside prison cell to catch up on case, news

    Bengaluru: Ola auto driver fined Rs 30000, jailed for 4 days for slapping woman; license may be suspended anr

    Bengaluru: Ola auto driver fined Rs 30,000, jailed for 4 days for slapping woman; license may be suspended

    Namma Bengaluru Awards 2024: Nominate unsung heroes of Bengaluru by October 31 vkp

    Namma Bengaluru Awards 2024: Nominate unsung heroes of Bengaluru by October 31

    Bengaluru BWSSB bans usage of Cauvery water for Ganesha idol immersion; warns of hefty fines vkp

    Bengaluru: BWSSB bans usage of Cauvery water for Ganesha idol immersion; warns of hefty fines

    Recent Stories

    Kareena Kapoor vs Karisma Kapoor: Who is the ultimate fashion queen? ATG

    Kareena Kapoor vs Karisma Kapoor: Who is the ultimate fashion queen?

    Paris dethroned as world's most romantic travel destination in new poll. THIS island paradise now ranks on top shk

    Paris dethroned as world's most romantic travel destination in new poll. THIS island paradise now ranks on top

    Green grapes to Avocado: Green foods to lower cholesterol ATG

    Green grapes to Avocado: Green foods to lower cholesterol

    Kerala rain update: Low-pressure area forms over Kerala coast, yellow alert issued in 7 districts on September 9 dmn

    Kerala rain update: Low-pressure area forms over Kerala coast, yellow alert issued in 7 districts tomorrow

    YRKKH latest update: Abhimanyu's revenge on Dadi Sa ATG

    YRKKH latest update: Abhimanyu's revenge on Dadi Sa

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon