PM Modi takes part in reception ceremony of ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaals’ at War Memorial to mark 50th Vijay Diwas

Modi then signed the visitors’ book at the National War Memorial. “On behalf of the entire nation, I salute the warriors of the 1971 war. The citizens are proud of the brave warriors who wrote unparalleled tales of valour...” he wrote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday participated in Homage and Reception Ceremony of 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaals' at the National War Memorial, to mark 50th Vijay Diwas.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, “On the 50th Vijay Diwas, I recall the great valour and sacrifice by the Muktijoddhas, Biranganas and bravehearts of the Indian Armed Forces. Together, we fought and defeated oppressive forces. Rashtrapati Ji's presence in Dhaka is of special significance to every Indian.” Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind will witness Bangladesh's 50th Victory Day celebrations in Dhaka today as a guest of honour.

According to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), as a part of the Swarnim Vijay Varsh Celebrations to commemorate 50 years of India`s victory in the 1971 War and formation of Bangladesh, on 16 December last year, the Prime Minister lit the Swarnim Vijay Mashaal from the Eternal Flame at the National War Memorial.

He also lit four flames that were to traverse along with different directions. Since then, these four flames have traversed across the length and breadth of the country, including to Siachen, Kanyakumari, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Longewala, Rann of Kutch, Agartala.

The flames were taken to key battle areas and also to the houses of gallantry award winners and veterans of the 1971 war.

On Thursday, during the Homage Ceremony, these four flames were merged by the Prime Minister with the Eternal Flame at the National War Memorial around 10:30 am.