Ex-Karnataka Minister Revanna, took part in Congress Padayatra, tests positive for COVID

Former Karnataka Congress Minister HM Revanna is suffering from a fever, and his recent test results show that he is COVID positive. Siddaramaiah withdrew from the gathering on Sunday after developing a high temperature. The administration had already alerted Congress about the health risk and requested them not to hold the event.

In the most recent development, HM Revanna, former Transport Minister under Siddaramaiah's tenure, was tested positive for coronavirus. Interestingly, Revanna had also joined the padayatra and was spotted on the stage on the day of the event.

The Congress, led by KPCC chief DK Shivakumar, broke the weekend ban and held its protest. The demonstration started in Sangama and has now reached Kanakapura. Siddaramaiah withdrew from the padayatra on the first day of the rally due to a sudden sickness. The government had also issued a warning to Congress not to go ahead with a rally fearing further spike.

Shivakumar informed Additional Deputy Commissioner Javare Gowda T and District Health Official Niranjan that he would refuse a swab test and directed the officials to notify the same health minister. Shivakumar was not wearing the mask when fighting with health officials. He said that under the pretence of taking swab samples, government workers would purposely provide positive findings in order to ruin the padayatra.

Meanwhile, CM Basavaraj Bommai and Health Minister K Sudhakar have summoned an emergency meeting with experts and a few cabinet members on Tuesday at 3 pm.

Also, on Monday late night, CM Basavaraj Bommai tested positive for Covid and secluded himself and because K Sudhakar was in close touch, he has also isolated for a few days. As a result of health experts' concerns about Covid instances, the government is likely to impose more limitations.

Last week, Bommai held a meeting with the Technical Expert Committee and some of his cabinet ministers, and on the same evening, new Covid guidelines including a weekend curfew and 50 per cent seat occupancy rules at all pubs, bars, malls, and other public places and also ordered to shut schools in Bengaluru.