Congress Padayatra: NCPCR writes to Karnataka DGP, wants Shivakumar booked for endangering kids

Taking suo-moto cognizance of a video uploaded on Twitter wherein Shivakumar can be seen meeting school children during Padyatra, the NCPCR chief noted how neither the children nor Shivakumar were wearing masks, thereby failing to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has asked Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood to initiate an inquiry against Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar for failing to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour with school children during the party's Mekedatu Padayatra.

Taking suo-moto cognizance of a video uploaded on Twitter wherein Shivakumar can be seen meeting school children during Padyatra, NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo noted that the Congress leader had indulged the children in political activity. The video showed Shivakumar seated between a large group of school children who were heard raising slogans.

In his letter to the DGP, the NCPCR chief further noted how neither the children nor Shivakumar were wearing masks, thereby failing to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. The Commission noted that there were multiple violations that had been noted with regard to the incident, which included provisions under the Juvenile Justice Act of 2015, Epidemic Disease Act of 1897 and Disaster Management Act of 2005.

The NCPCR chairperson urged the state police chief to look into the allegations made in its complaint to ensure the welfare and safety of children and asked him to submit an Action Taken Report in regard to the said matter within seven days.

Earlier today, following massive backlash for not stopping the Congress from taking out its Padayatra despite a massive surge in the Coronavirus cases in the state, the Sathanoor police in Ramanagara district booked 31 people, including Shivakumar, Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. However, no coercive measures were used to stop the Congress Padayatra, and it was allowed to go ahead with day two of its 10-day journey on foot from Mekedatu to Bengaluru.

Karnataka CM tests positive

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai informed that he has tested positive for Coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, Bommai informed that he had mild symptoms. Stating that his health was fine and that he was under home quarantine, he requested those who came in contact with him recently to isolate themselves and get tested.

On Monday, Karnataka reported 11,698 new cases of Coronavirus, of which Bengaluru alone contributed 9,221 cases. With this, the positivity rate in the state had climbed to 7.77 per cent with the active case tally across the state now touching 60,148.

Also Read: Third wave to witness sharp rise in January end, cases to decline by mid-March: IIT Kanpur

Also Read: ICMR says contacts of confirmed cases unless labelled as 'high risk' need not take COVID test