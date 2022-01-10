Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai tests COVID positive with mild symptoms

The CM Bommai confirmed the same via his official Twitter handle. He said he has mild symptoms and he is fine and has asked all those to get tested with immediate effect.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday has been tested Covid positive. He confirmed the same via his official Twitter handle and said he has mild symptoms. He has asked all those to get tested with immediate effect.

Bommai on Wednesday held a meeting with the Technical Expert Committee and some of his cabinet ministers, and on the same evening, new Covid guidelines including a weekend curfew and 50 per cent seat occupancy rules at all pubs, bars, malls, and other public places and also ordered to shut schools in Bengaluru.

Interestingly, CM has directed Additional Deputy Commissioner of Ramanagaran and District Health Officials to get KPCC Chief DFK Shivakumar's swab test done today. Earlier in the day, he addressed the press and maintained that he was concerned about the health of Shivakumar and asked the officials to check Shivakumar's health.

The CM also lashed at the padayatra and dubbed it a political stunt. He also stressed that the Karnataka government would crackdown on all Covid norms violators. He was referring to Congress rally in particular.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Monday reported 11698 fresh Covid cases, and in Bengaluru alone, 9,221 cases were detected. The health minister K Sudhakar via his tweet, confirmed that the daily positivity rate was at 7.77 per cent. The minister also confirmed that 149 cases were reported from Bengaluru today, taking 479 in the state.

