Children can register for vaccines on CoWIN from January 1 using student ID card

New Delhi: Children in the age group of 15-18 years will be able to register on the CoWIN platform from January 1, the government said Monday morning. The Centre announced it is all set to roll out vaccines for the age group of 15-18 years from January 1, 2022.

Children between 15-18 years can register for Covid vaccination on the CoWIN portal from January 1, said RS Sharma, chairman of the government panel managing the platform, on Monday, ANI reported. Sharma told ANI that the government has made an additional provision for students to use their ID cards for registration as some might not have Aadhaar cards.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced last Saturday children aged 15-18 would start receiving Covid-19 vaccinations from January 3 and healthcare and frontline workers will start getting the shots as a precautionary measure from January 10 as cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant rose across the country.

Children in India will be vaccinated with one of two shots - either Bharat Biotech's double-dose Covaxin or Zydus Cadila's three-dose ZyCoV-D, both of which have been cleared for kids over 12.

Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on Saturday got approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) for emergency use for children aged between 12-18 years. Earlier, Zydus Cadila's three-dose DNA vaccine was allowed to be used on adults and children over the age of 12.

PM Modi also said those above 60 with comorbidities would be offered booster shots against Covid-19 after recommendations from doctors.

Sharma also confirmed that the first precautionary dose of the Covid vaccine will be given to those above 60 years of age who received their second dose of the vaccine nine months before registering for the third. The process of registration will be exactly the same, he said.

This would mean that the first lot of recipients of the precautionary vaccine will be those who received their second shot by April this year.