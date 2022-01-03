  • Facebook
    Assam CM announces special holiday to government employees to spend time with family

    January 6 & 7 are designed to be a 'special holiday' for the employees to enjoy quality time with the family

    Assam CM announces special holiday to government employees to spend time with family - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Assam, First Published Jan 3, 2022, 9:39 AM IST
    Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a 2-day 'special holiday' for the government employees and urged them to spend some quality time with their families. He informed that January 6 and 7 are designed to be a 'special holiday' for the employees to enjoy quality time with the senior family members. 

    Taking to social media, Assam CM wrote, "I urge Assam Government employees to spend quality time with their parents/in-laws on Jan 6&7, 2022 designated as spl holidays. I request them to rededicate themselves to cause of building a New Assam & New India with blessings of their parents."

    https://twitter.com/himantabiswa/status/1477621590279946242

    In November last year, the state government approved allowing two-day special leave for the government employee to spend quality time with the senior family members. 

    Notification issued by the General Administration Department of Assam by the government read as, "The Assam government is pleased to allow state government employees to avail casual leave on January 6 and 7, 2022, suffixing the two holidays, the 8th and 9th of January 2022, being the 2nd Saturday and Sunday, so as to enable them to spend the aforesaid days with their living parents and parents-in-law."


    Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma further added employees' parents who are not alive do not come under this provision. These leaves are not available for any other purposes. Top officials, civil servants to fourth grade, all employees come under this provision and enjoy these leaves.

    The government has asked them to click 10 to 12 photographs and upload them on the government portal so that the people of Assam should get to know how to spend their lives. The government sources claim officials decide many plans leaving their elderly parents and in-laws at home, to make sure the given time is spent with senior family members they are asked to click photographs. Sarma said, "The environment in Assam has changed, I have full faith in government employees, and hopefully no one will try to deceive the government." 

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2022, 9:39 AM IST
