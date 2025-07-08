The OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 are launching in India on July 8th alongside the OnePlus Pad and Buds 4. The event will be streamed live on YouTube, showcasing the new phones' features.

The OnePlus Nord 5 India launch date has officially arrived, and the company promises to bring a number of additional goods to its inventory. In addition to the OnePlus Pad and OnePlus Buds 4, the company's primary focus will be on the Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 models, which are an upgrade from the Nord 4 series that was introduced in 2024.

It's time to take a closer look at the OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5, which have been teased for a few weeks. Around the same time, the company will also reveal the OnePlus Pad and the OnePlus Buds 4 edition.

OnePlus Nord 5 launch: Time and how to watch it?

July 8 at 10:30 AM CEST or 2 PM IST in India is the confirmed date of the OnePlus Summer Launch Event in both India and Europe. The Nord 5, Nord CE 5, and Buds 4 versions will all be available at the OnePlus India launch event. The OnePlus YouTube channel is where you can view the OnePlus Nord 5 event.

OnePlus Nord 5 launch: What can you expect?

Although the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset is now on the market, the OnePlus Nord 5 will be powered by the 8s Gen 3 chipset. Additionally, the new model will enable 144 FPS on COD Mobile and BGMI games and have a huge vapour cooling technology.

According to the launch teaser, the CE 5 is known to have a massive 7,100mAh battery, and the Nord 5 is expected to have a dual back camera system. Like the Nord 4 models, OnePlus should provide these smartphones with an 80W charging speed and maintain their competitive pricing in the market at around Rs 30,000.

Some of the main features of the new TWS earphones have already been announced by OnePlus ahead of the debut. Stronger battery life and active noise cancellation (ANC) information are two examples. According to OnePlus, the Buds 4 will include two DAC units in addition to 11mm woofers and 6mm tweeters. Notably, they will give a Hi-Res audio certification in addition to supporting the LHDC 5.0 audio codec and providing an immersive 3D spatial audio experience.