OnePlus is launching the Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 alongside the OnePlus Pad and Buds 4 in India and globally next week. The India and global launch event is scheduled for July 8th, focusing on the Nord series upgrades and new audio accessories.

Launch details you need to know

July 8 at 10:30 AM CEST or 2 PM IST in India is the confirmed date of the OnePlus Summer Launch Event in both India and Europe. The rear of the OnePlus Nord 5 and CE 5, the OnePlus Buds 4, the OnePlus Pad Lite tablet, and a new variant of the OnePlus Watch are all seen in the product announcement teaser. The Nord 5, Nord CE 5, and Buds 4 versions will all be available at the OnePlus India launch event.

What can you expect?

Although the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset is now on the market, the OnePlus Nord 5 will be powered by the 8s Gen 3 chipset. Additionally, the new model will enable 144 FPS on COD Mobile and BGMI games and have a huge vapour cooling technology.

According to the launch teaser, the CE 5 is known to have a massive 7,100mAh battery, and the Nord 5 is expected to have a dual back camera system.

Like the Nord 4 models, OnePlus should provide these smartphones with an 80W charging speed and maintain their competitive pricing in the market at around Rs 30,000. These days, there is also considerable interest in the Buds 4, and the company has hinted at some of the ANC features as well as the Buds' fit and style through various sources. Along with rollover controls, it also has AI translation that can be accessed by tapping the buds. Based on these characteristics, the OnePlus Buds 4 should cost around Rs 4,000 in India.