iPhone 16 Series Gets MASSIVE Price Drop in India, Discounts Up to Rs 18,000
Offers available on major online platforms
Apple just announced a massive price drop in India for its 2024 iPhone 16 series. The iPhone 16 Plus, Pro, and standard models are now cheaper by up to Rs 18,000 on platforms like Flipkart. You can find these discounts on major platforms like Flipkart, Croma, and Bigbasket. Some top retail stores are also offering these deals on the 2024 iPhone 16 series.
iPhone 16 Plus gets the biggest price cut
The Apple iPhone 16 Plus with its large display gets the biggest price cut. Its 128GB version, launched at Rs 89,900, is now available for around Rs 71,890. That's a massive drop of about Rs 18,000 from its launch price.
iPhone 16 Pro also gets a significant price cut
Apple has also announced a big price cut for the more premium iPhone 16 Pro. The phone launched in India at Rs 1,19,900. Now, you can get the 128GB version for around Rs 1,03,990, which is a discount of about Rs 15,910.
Standard iPhone 16 also gets a price cut
