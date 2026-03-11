WhatsApp Rolls Out Emoji-to-Sticker Feature for iPhone Users | How it Works?
WhatsApp has a cool new update for all you iPhone users! Now, just type an emoji and the app will automatically suggest stickers. Here's the full story on how it works.
Image Credit : Getty
WhatsApp delights iPhone users: 'Sticker Suggestion' feature has arrived!
These days, we use stickers more than words to show how we feel. But finding the right one can be a pain. To fix this, Meta has launched 'Automatic Sticker Suggestions' for iPhone users.
How does this feature work?
Earlier, you had to search your sticker gallery. Now, you just type an emoji in the chat, and WhatsApp will suggest related stickers right above your keyboard. For example, type a 'Heart' emoji, and you'll see lots of heart stickers. This saves time and makes chatting way more interesting. WABetaInfo first reported this, and now it's official for iOS users.
How to use it?
First, go to the Apple App Store and update your WhatsApp to the latest version, 26.8.76. After updating, open any chat and type an emoji. WhatsApp will immediately show you related stickers. Just tap on the one you like and send it!
Things to keep in mind
For this feature to work properly, you must have already downloaded the sticker packs to your WhatsApp library. If you need more, you can always download new sticker packs from the App Store or Google Play Store and add them to your WhatsApp.
Only for iPhone users
Right now, this feature is only available for iPhone users. But don't worry, it's expected to come to Android phones soon. Get ready to flood your chats with stickers!
