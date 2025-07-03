OnePlus will launch the Buds 4 alongside the Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 on July 8th in India. The earbuds boast dual drivers, dual DACs, 3D Audio, LHDC 5.0, and a 47ms low-latency Game Mode for enhanced audio and gaming experiences.

OnePlus is all set for a big launch in India on July 8. In addition to the new Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 smartphones, the business will introduce the OnePlus Buds 4, its newest wireless earphones.

What is new about the Buds 4 then? First, according to OnePlus, their primary goal is to provide high-quality audio. two drivers and two DACs are included with the earbuds, which essentially results in richer and better sound. Additionally, they enable 3D Audio and Hi-Res LHDC 5.0, which should enhance the richness and detail of music, movies, and video games.

There's also something for those who enjoy playing mobile games. You won't experience that bothersome lag between what you see and what you hear when gaming thanks to the Buds 4's ultra-low latency Game Mode, which has a delay of only 47 ms.

Zen Green and Storm Grey are the two colours you may choose from for the appearance. Easy, tidy, and fashionable.

Additionally, battery life seems to be rather reliable. According to claims, the earbuds alone may last up to 11 hours on a single charge, and if you include the charging case, the overall time should be about 45 hours. Additionally, rapid charging is available, so even a brief charge should provide you with hours of playback.

Nice quality-of-life elements are also included. You don't need to constantly take out your phone to adjust the level; you can just slide your finger on the earbud stems. Additionally, OnePlus is including "Steady Connect" to assist maintain a steady Bluetooth connection even when you're moving about or outside.

About the OnePlus launch

OnePlus appears to be providing a complete package for those seeking phones and accessories that complement each other well with the release of the Buds 4 in addition to the Nord 5 and Nord CE 5. It is known that Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and what is being marketed as "the category's largest cooling" would be included in the OnePlus Nord 5.

Almost identical to the one on the OnePlus 13, it will sport a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700 main sensor on the back and a Samsung JN5 sensor for a second 50-megapixel camera on the front.

On the day of debut, pricing and more information will be disclosed.