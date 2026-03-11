2 4 Image Credit : Getty

Performance and Display: The A20 Pro Chip Magic!

The new iPhone 18 Pro series will likely run on the 'A20 Pro Chip'. This chip promises much faster performance and better battery life. It might also pack 12GB RAM and up to 1TB storage, making gaming and multitasking super smooth. The iPhone 18 Pro will get a 6.3-inch OLED screen, while the Pro Max will have a 6.9-inch one. Both models will feature a 120Hz ProMotion display with a crazy 3,000 nits peak brightness. You won't have any trouble seeing your screen, even in direct sunlight.