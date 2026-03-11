- Home
Leaked information about the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max hints at significant performance, display, and camera upgrades, generating excitement among Apple fans ahead of the expected September 2026 launch.
Image Credit : Apple Hub/X
Apple's Next Treat for Fans: Amazing Changes Coming to the iPhone 18 Pro Series!
Apple always gets everyone excited for its new iPhones. They usually launch them in September. Now, interesting details about the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, expected in September 2026, are already leaking online. These leaks suggest huge upgrades in performance, display, and camera tech. Word is, Apple might launch the Pro models first and the regular iPhone 18 a bit later.
Image Credit : Getty
Performance and Display: The A20 Pro Chip Magic!
The new iPhone 18 Pro series will likely run on the 'A20 Pro Chip'. This chip promises much faster performance and better battery life. It might also pack 12GB RAM and up to 1TB storage, making gaming and multitasking super smooth. The iPhone 18 Pro will get a 6.3-inch OLED screen, while the Pro Max will have a 6.9-inch one. Both models will feature a 120Hz ProMotion display with a crazy 3,000 nits peak brightness. You won't have any trouble seeing your screen, even in direct sunlight.
Image Credit : Google
A Fantastic Treat for Camera Lovers!
Apple always brings something new to its cameras, and this time is no different. The iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to feature a 48MP main rear camera. It will come with advanced zoom and smart computational photography features. This means you can take sharp photos even in low light and click amazing portrait shots. For selfies and video calls, there will be a 12MP front camera.
Image Credit : Apple Hub/X
Expected Launch Date and Price
Following its usual schedule, Apple might launch these phones between September 3 and 10, 2026. Early leaks suggest the iPhone 18 Pro could start at around ₹1,34,900 in India. The bigger iPhone 18 Pro Max might be priced around ₹1,54,900. But remember, these are just leaks, so the final prices could be different.
