YouTube Introduces ‘Add Object’ and ‘Reimagine’ AI Tools for Shorts Creators
YouTube is rolling out two killer new AI features, 'Add Object' and 'Reimagine', for Shorts. Now, you can just type what you want, and AI will add it to your video!
Image Credit : Gemini
YouTube's new AI magic for Shorts.
Editing YouTube Shorts is about to get super easy. With the new 'Add Object' tool, you can use AI to add things that aren't even in your video. For example, just type a text prompt to add flying shoes to a dance clip or a speech bubble to a comedy sketch. You can make these changes on clips up to 8 seconds long, right inside the YouTube app—no extra software needed!
Image Credit : Getty
Turn one photo into a whole new video with 'Reimagine'
The update also brings another cool feature called 'Reimagine'. It takes a single frame from a video and completely transforms it into a new clip. For instance, AI can take a photo of someone surfing and remake it as a neon-style or comic book-style video. You can even upload two reference photos to guide the video's new style. This will definitely take creators' creativity to the next level.
Image Credit : Getty
Protection for Creator Rights
You might be wondering about copyright issues when others use AI to change your videos. YouTube has a clear answer for this. Every AI-remixed video will include a link to the original, so the original creator gets proper credit. Plus, if you don't want others to remix your videos with AI, YouTube has provided an option to opt-out in the YouTube Studio settings.
Image Credit : Pixabay
When Will It Be Available?
Right now, YouTube is testing this feature with a small group of English-speaking creators. Once the testing is successful, they plan to roll it out to creators all over the world, including our own Indian creators. When these tools arrive, it's going to be a total game-changer for YouTubers.
