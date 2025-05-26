The iQOO Neo 10 boasts a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, a 120Hz/144Hz display, and a massive 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging. It offers up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, promising a powerful performance.

One of the first gadgets to use the latest Snapdragon 8s Gen processor is the iQOO Neo 10, which was ultimately unveiled in the Indian market. It has a huge fast-charging battery with the accessories in the box, a gaming-focused high refresh rate display, and Android 15 pre-installed. The Neo 10 is expected to improve its market function, since the iQOO Neo series has demonstrated its power-to-value affair.

iQOO Neo 10: Features and specifications

The 6.78-inch iQOO Neo 10 screen has a refresh rate of 120 Hz for normal work and 144 Hz for gaming. It provides Schott Xensation for protection and a maximum brightness of 2000 nits. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 CPU powers the smartphone, which has 512GB of storage and up to 16GB of RAM.

Since the gaming gadget incorporates a vapour cooling chamber, the new processor is said to have improved performance over the 8s Gen 3 version and help with better heat management.

Offering the Funtouch OS version based on Android 15, iQOO guarantees three OS updates and four years of security updates for the device. Regarding image, the phone has a dual-rear camera setup with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP main sensor with OIS. Like the majority of modern phones, the iQOO Neo 10 has a 7,000mAh battery that can be charged at 120W with the included adapter.

The OnePlus 13R and the Realme GT 7 series are two devices that will compete fiercely with the iQOO Neo 10.

iQOO Neo 10: Price

The iQOO Neo 10 pricing in India starts at Rs 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option and goes up to Rs 33,999 and Rs 35,999 for the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants, respectively. This year, iQOO even offers a 16GB + 512GB model priced at Rs 40,999. There are certain bank deals and discounts available. The iQOO Neo 10 will be available throughout the country starting on May 26.