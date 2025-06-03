The iQOO Neo 10 and Realme GT 7 offer powerful performance and impressive features. This comparison explores their design, display, processor, camera, battery, and price to help you choose the best fit.

Back-to-back, two phones have launched in rapid succession. The Realme GT 7 officially debuted on May 27 and is powered by the equally powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9400e, while the iQOO Neo 10 was the first phone in India to be released on May 26 and was the first to use the latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 CPU. The iQOO Neo 10 is more affordable than the Realme GT 7, which is the sole drawback.

So much so that it raises the issue of whether the GT 7 is actually superior just because it costs more or if the Neo 10 is the better option in terms of both cost and functionality. To aid in your decision-making, here is a thorough comparison.

iQOO Neo 10 vs Realme GT 7: Design

To make them more pleasant to handle, both phones aim for a flat display and flat edges, with only a little curvature around the back. Both weigh 206 grams, and they feel quite comparable in the hand, albeit the iQOO Neo 10 is a little thinner at 8.1mm than the Realme GT 7's 8.3mm. Despite the fact that both have plastic frames, the entire build quality feels high-end. A colored power button and an enhanced camera island are two little but noticeable additions that give Realme's design a little more flair. Realme has a modest advantage over the iQOO in terms of durability because to its IP69 rating, which is higher than the iQOO's IP65 classification.

iQOO Neo 10 vs Realme GT 7: Display

A pre-applied screen protector is included with both phones, which appear to feature sturdy screens with 6.78-inch AMOLED panels with 1.5K resolution. But iQOO gains a little advantage. Its display has a refresh rate of 144 Hz, which is faster than the Realme GT 7's 120 Hz, making it more fluid for daily usage and gaming. Additionally, it is somewhat brighter than the Realme, supporting 2,000 nits in High Brightness Mode as opposed to 1,600 nits.

Regarding protection, Realme employs Gorilla Glass 7i, whereas iQOO uses Schott Xensation UP glass. Both are good and provide respectable scratch resistance. Although both screens are bright and clear overall, iQOO has a little advantage due to its slightly higher brightness and refresh rate.

iQOO Neo 10 vs Realme GT 7: Processor

The fascinating part comes throughout the performance. In contrast to the Realme GT 7, which utilises the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, the iQOO Neo 10 is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 CPU with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

iQOO Neo 10 vs Realme GT 7: Camera

A 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera are all part of the dual-camera configuration on the rear of the iQOO Neo 10. A 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens for zooming in, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 32-megapixel front camera with the same resolution give the Realme GT 7 a little more variety.

iQOO Neo 10 vs Realme GT 7: Battery

Regarding battery life and charging, both phones are comparable. The enormous 7,000mAh battery that each one has should easily last you the entire day and more. It takes around forty minutes to top them up because they also enable 120W rapid charging. Both phones include convenient features including bypass and reverse-wired charging. Whichever one you choose, you'll enjoy fast charging times and excellent battery performance.

iQOO Neo 10 vs Realme GT 7: Price

The iQOO Neo 10 starts at Rs 31,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB model, going up to Rs 40,999 for the top-end 16GB + 512GB version. In comparison, the Realme GT 7 starts at a higher Rs 39,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model, with the 12GB + 512GB variant priced at Rs 46,999.