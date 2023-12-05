Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    GTA 6 trailer launched! Check release date, new characters & what to expect (WATCH)

    The official trailer on Rockstar Games' YouTube channel has revealed that "GTA VI" is set to be released in 2025, following a leak on social media. This teaser arrives over a decade after the launch of its predecessor and is strategically aligned with the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games.

    GTA 6 trailer launched Check release date new characters what to expect WATCH
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 5, 2023, 1:12 PM IST

    Rockstar Games, the renowned developer behind the massively successful 'Grand Theft Auto' series, has finally released the long-awaited trailer for the franchise's upcoming chapter, officially dubbed GTA 6.

    Following a leak on social media, the official trailer on Rockstar Games' YouTube account confirmed that "GTA VI" will be launched in 2025. This teaser arrives nearly a decade after the release of its predecessor and is intentionally timed to coincide with Rockstar Games' 25th anniversary.

    Also Read | WhatsApp update: Channels to soon get forward messages feature; Check details

    Several leaks concerning GTA 6 have been validated by the trailer. The business has also announced that the game would be released in 2025 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S. Unfortunately, there is no word on if or when the game will be released for PC. On YouTube, the trailer has already received over five million views.

    The GTA 6 teaser introduces Lucia, the game's first female heroine. The trailer begins with Lucia in a jail environment and goes to show Lucia and her partner carrying out Bonnie and Clyde-style heists in Vice City.

    Also Read | OnePlus Open bend test: Is it the toughest foldable phone? (WATCH)

    The trailer depicts auto races, boat parties and a man dragging an alligator out of a swimming pool. GTA was created in Dundee in 1997 by DMA Design, subsequently known as Rockstar, and has been both critically and financially successful.

    In a release regarding GTA 6, Rockstar Games stated that the game brings players to the state of Leonida. This region comprises the bright, neon-lit streets of Vice City and beyond, offering the series' most broad and immersive growth to date.

    Also Read | How to ace a job interview? Ex-Google recruiter gives million-dollar tips; reveals one key thing to avoid

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2023, 1:13 PM IST
