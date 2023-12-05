Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    How to ace a job interview? Ex-Google recruiter gives million-dollar tips; reveals one key thing to avoid

    Nolan Church, the CEO of Continuum and a former Google and DoorDash recruiter, provided critical advice on what candidates should avoid doing during a job interview. This useful tip might greatly improve your preparation for forthcoming interviews.
     

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 5, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

    Nolan Church, a former Google and DoorDash recruiter, has revealed the main mistake that candidates should avoid during the important selection process. According to Church, failing to highlight one's advancement history on both the CV and LinkedIn page may give the appearance of professional stagnation. However, Church emphasises that this error is overshadowed by a more critical faux pas—failing to conduct thorough research about the prospective employer and the specific role.

    Church voiced worry during an interview with CNBC Make It about candidates who arrive unprepared, having done little research on the firm, the position, and even the interviewers. This lack of preparedness, he said, is a "massive red flag." Understanding the organisation and the obligations of the role, in his opinion, is critical to demonstrating real interest and dedication.

    Also Read | OnePlus Open bend test: Is it the toughest foldable phone? (WATCH)

    The tendency for applicants to put on a planned show during interviews is one of the red flags identified by the Church. He detects a lack of spontaneity and observes that some applicants prioritise number above quality, resulting in lengthy but empty replies.

    "They say a lot of words but nothing meaningful," he said. He emphasised the need of authenticity and genuine involvement for interviewees.

    Church, on the other hand, emphasised a successful interview strategy that constantly impresses him. During the interview process, he prioritises individuals who contribute to his learning. He recalled one candidate who offered a complete plan for building a business-to-business, software-as-a-service company as an example of an exceptional encounter. Such interviews, according to Church, are like "masterclasses" that leave an indelible impact.

    Also Read | Here's why Google has delayed ChatGPT rival 'Gemini' AI launch

    Church advised applicants to search for natural opportunities to contribute their views and knowledge in order to stand out favourably in an interview. He recommended not straining the topic, but urged job seekers to seize opportunities when the interviewer asks about their experiences. Candidates can offer relevant tales that set the backdrop, explain preconceived beliefs, highlight lessons gained, and relate those insights to their current job using an organised framework.

    Church suggested that you spend some time reviewing the company's website and LinkedIn page before the interview. He further stated that after reading the job description, consider the precise aspects that pique your interest. Find out who is conducting your interviews and look through their LinkedIn profiles to learn more about their professional backgrounds, he added.

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
