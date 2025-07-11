A Gurugram court on Friday remanded Radhika Yadav's father Deepak to police custody for a day. The police had requested a two-day remand to recover the ammunition of Yadav's licensed revolver used in the crime.

Gurugram: Tennis prodigy Radhika Yadav was shot four times in total, of which three bullets pierced her back, revealed the postmortem report. According to reports, her father Deepak Yadav fired five shots as a result of a disagreement over her tennis academy. Gurugram Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sandeep Kumar on Friday said that Deepak, who runs a rental property business, was unhappy with his daughter running the academy, citing their financially prosperous background as a reason for her not to work.



"The accused (Deepak Yadav) was unhappy with his daughter Radhika running her own Tennis Academy, and was asking her to shut the academy. The accused mentioned that they are financially prosperous people; therefore, he did not want Radhika to run any academy," said Sandeep Kumar. Radhika's father wanted her to shut down the academy, but she refused, leading to a huge disagreement. Deepak Yadav shot his daughter with his licensed gun, killing her.



Kumar further elaborated, "Despite being told not to run the academy, Radhika refused to stop working, which eventually and ultimately led to a huge disagreement. Going further, the accused got angry and shot his daughter with his licensed gun and killed her." The accused has been arrested, and the licensed weapon has been seized and is being produced at the court now. The investigation is at a preliminary stage, and the police have found no connection between the murder and a music video that was speculated to be linked to the case. "These are only rumours and nothing in connection with the music video has been found in our investigation yet," said Kumar.

Accused sent to one-day custody

A Gurugram court on Friday remanded Deepak to police custody for a day. The police had requested a two-day remand to recover the ammunition of Yadav's licensed revolver used in the crime. According to a police official, the recovery needs to be made from Yadav's land in Kasam village near Rewari. "We have to verify how much ammunition he had procured," the official added.

The 49-year-old accused allegedly shot his daughter at their double-storey home in the upscale Sushant Lok area on Thursday. Yadav has confessed to the crime, and the police are investigating all possible angles, including the role of Radhika's mother, Manju Yadav.

