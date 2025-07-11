English

Top 5 Android phones under Rs 20,000 - July 2025 picks

technology Jul 11 2025
Author: Gargi Chaudhry Image Credits:Motorola, Oppo website
Oppo K13 (Rs 19,999)

It packs a huge 7,000mAh battery that can easily get you through two full days. The phone runs on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chip and has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display.

Image credits: Oppo website
Poco X7 (Rs 15,999)

 Performance is handled by the Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. You get a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display. 

Image credits: Poco website
Lava Agni 3 (Rs 16,999)

You get a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED screen. It's powered by the Dimensity 7300X chip. The 5,000mAh battery supports 66W fast charging. 

Image credits: Lava website
Moto G85 (Rs 17,999)

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3, it delivers reliable performance for everyday tasks, gaming, and multitasking. The 6.67-inch pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Image credits: Motorola website
CMF Phone 2 Pro (Rs 18,999)

The display is a 6.77-inch AMOLED panel. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chip, paired with a 5,000mAh battery and 33W fast charging.

Image credits: CMF website

