WhatsApp update: Channels to soon get forward messages feature; Check details

WhatsApp will offer channel owners the ability to forward supported messages from other conversations to channels. The feature is reportedly designed to improve the user experience on the platform.

"Thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.26.2 update, which is available on the Google Play Store, we discovered that WhatsApp is working on a feature to forward messages to channels," a report from WABetaInfo said.

WhatsApp, according to the report, will allow channel owners to pass supported messages from other conversations to channels. Text messages, photos, movies, GIFs, voice messages, stickers, and updates from other channels are among them.

Messages cannot be forwarded directly to channels at the time since this feature is not available. Channel owners will be able to experiment with an improved communication experience in a future app version by forwarding messages from various sources straight to their channels.

"In our opinion, introducing a feature for channel owners to forward messages to their channels will allow them to refine content in their private chats before sharing it with the broader audience in the channel," WABetaInfo stated in a press release.

According to the report, this function is intended to be a useful tool for channel owners, allowing them to check messages and guarantee the authenticity of the information being published, as well as eliminating unintended mistakes or premature dissemination.

WhatsApp is also rolling out a feature that allows users to filter and view status updates in a vertical list. The feature is available to some beta testers who install the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app, and it is rolling out to more people over the coming weeks.

