Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    WhatsApp update: Channels to soon get forward messages feature; Check details

    WhatsApp will offer channel owners the ability to forward supported messages from other conversations to channels. The feature is reportedly designed to improve the user experience on the platform.

    WhatsApp update Channels to soon get forward messages feature Check details gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 5, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

    WhatsApp, a Meta-owned instant messaging programme, is working on a new Channels feature that would allow managers to forward supported messages from other chats to channels. According to reports, the functionality is intended to improve the platform's user experience.

    "Thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.26.2 update, which is available on the Google Play Store, we discovered that WhatsApp is working on a feature to forward messages to channels," a report from WABetaInfo said.

    WhatsApp, according to the report, will allow channel owners to pass supported messages from other conversations to channels. Text messages, photos, movies, GIFs, voice messages, stickers, and updates from other channels are among them.

    Also Read | How to ace a job interview? Ex-Google recruiter gives million-dollar tips; reveals one key thing to avoid

    Messages cannot be forwarded directly to channels at the time since this feature is not available. Channel owners will be able to experiment with an improved communication experience in a future app version by forwarding messages from various sources straight to their channels.

    "In our opinion, introducing a feature for channel owners to forward messages to their channels will allow them to refine content in their private chats before sharing it with the broader audience in the channel," WABetaInfo stated in a press release.

     

    Also Read | OnePlus Open bend test: Is it the toughest foldable phone? (WATCH)

    According to the report, this function is intended to be a useful tool for channel owners, allowing them to check messages and guarantee the authenticity of the information being published, as well as eliminating unintended mistakes or premature dissemination.

    WhatsApp is also rolling out a feature that allows users to filter and view status updates in a vertical list. The feature is available to some beta testers who install the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app, and it is rolling out to more people over the coming weeks.

    Also Read | Here's why Google has delayed ChatGPT rival 'Gemini' AI launch

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    How to ace a job interview Ex Google recruiter gives million dollar tips reveals one key thing to avoid gcw

    How to ace a job interview? Ex-Google recruiter gives million-dollar tips; reveals one key thing to avoid

    Powering Gaganyaan Mission with Space Capsule Simulator

    Powering Gaganyaan Mission with Space Capsule Simulator

    Xiaomi 14 Ultra battery and camera details leaked ahead of launch gcw

    Xiaomi 14 Ultra battery and camera details leaked ahead of launch

    OnePlus Open bend test Is it the toughest foldable phone WATCH gcw

    OnePlus Open bend test: Is it the toughest foldable phone? (WATCH)

    Here is why Google has delayed ChatGPT rival Gemini AI launch gcw

    Here's why Google has delayed ChatGPT rival 'Gemini' AI launch

    Recent Stories

    Karan Johar opens up on parenting challenges; says 'best friends' Rani Mukherji, Kareena Kapoor helped him ATG

    Karan Johar opens up on parenting challenges; says 'best friends' Rani Mukherji, Kareena Kapoor helped him

    Next in line: Following Seema Haider, another Pakistani woman arrives in India to marry Kolkata man AJR

    Next in line: Following Seema Haider, another Pakistani woman arrives in India to marry Kolkata man

    Focus on North Karnataka issues dominates Belagavi winter session for next two days

    Focus on North Karnataka issues dominates Belagavi winter session for next two days

    5 features coming to your iPhone with iOS 17 2 update gcw

    5 features coming to your iPhone with iOS 17.2 update

    Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha': Ajay Devgan, Tabu-starrer to release on this date SHG

    'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha': Ajay Devgan, Tabu-starrer to release on this date

    Recent Videos

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon