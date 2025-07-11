Apple is preparing to launch a slew of new devices in early 2026, including new iPads, Macs, and a budget-friendly iPhone 17e. The company also plans to update the Mac monitor, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro models.

Apple Inc. is preparing for the early 2026 release of a number of gadgets. The Cupertino corporation is rumoured to be bringing new iPads, Macs, and a iPhone 17e, according to a report by Mark Gurman. This time, Apple will upgrade the Mac monitor in addition to its entry-level tablet and iPad Air. In addition, according to the same rumour, the iPhone 17e, the replacement for the iPhone 16e, would be available for purchase at a price that is affordable for Apple fans.

Apple to introduce THESE gadgets in first-half of 2026

Within the specified timeframe, Apple also plans to update the MacBook Air and Pro models. The computers that were originally scheduled to launch in 2025 have been delayed until 2026, according to the Mark Gurman story in Bloomberg. A key component of Apple's strategy to attain steady revenue growth is the company's most recent product line.

Putting that aside, Apple is presently preparing for the customary September launch, during which the iPhone 17 series, new Apple Watches, and most likely a new Vision Pro headset will be unveiled.

Additionally, Apple is developing a replacement for the entry-level iPads that might launch in March 2026. This time, the business intends to include a better and more powerful CPU.

In contrast to the M3 CPU we saw in its predecessor, the iPad Air may arrive with the M4 processor. Additionally, the iPad Pro with the M5 CPU might launch by October 2025. The iPhone 17e will continue to use the same design as the iPhone 16e. To keep current with other phones in the iPhone 17 series, the gadget may have the newest A19 processor. The phone, which is currently being dubbed V159, is scheduled for release in February of next year.

The newest M5 CPU may also be used in the next 14-inch (J714) and 16-inch (J716) MacBook Pros. Not only that, but the business is also developing new MacBook Airs, which are scheduled to be released in the first part of 2026. Additionally, Apple is developing a smart home hub. Due to the hub's complete reliance on Siri and the ongoing model change, the first launch, which was originally scheduled for this year, was postponed without a formal release date. According to the most recent rumours, it will only be unveiled in early 2026.