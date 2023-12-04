OnePlus Open bend test: Is it the toughest foldable phone? (WATCH)

OnePlus Open durability test shows some impressive results for the foldable. It managed to survive JerryRigEverything’s ultimate bend test. Here’s how it performed in the other tests. Watch the video here.

The OnePlus Open was the company's first foldable phone. It includes a book-folding mechanism similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 5, but in a smaller package. It's also less expensive, starting at Rs 1,39,999 for the single 16GB + 512GB model. The OnePlus Open has now been put to the test to determine its endurance, which is critical for a foldable phone. And here is how it fared.

OnePlus Open is the next victim of YouTuber JerryRigEverything’s (Zack Nelson) durability test. It starts with the usual screen scratches with Zack’s knife. The OnePlus Open’s outer screen starts showing scratches at level 6, while the inner screen starts immediately at level 2. This has been a common occurrence with other foldable phones.

Also Read | Here's why Google has delayed ChatGPT rival 'Gemini' AI launch

The folding phone has an aluminium frame that is sensitive to knife scratches. The OnePlus Open has a huge camera module on the rear, which Zack refers to as a "dinner plate." However, as demonstrated in the video, the glass back is scratch resistant. The OnePlus Open also passed the dust test with flying colours, with no apparent dust going within the hinge.

OnePlus boasts that their foldable phone can withstand 1 million folds, the most ever. We can't test it in real-world scenarios, but Zack demonstrated the OnePlus Open's resilience. Despite exerting considerable power when bending it backwards, the OnePlus Open refuses to move.

Also Read | iPhone tips: Here's how you can create shareable stickers using your photos