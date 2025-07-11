Qualcomm is hosting first Snapdragon XR Day in Delhi on July 21, focusing on spatial computing and its applications in various fields. The event aims to connect developers, OEMs, and partners, showcasing Snapdragon's role in India's XR revolution.

Qualcomm is placing its next significant wager on India, and it has nothing to do with smartphones. The company's inaugural Snapdragon XR Day will take place in New Delhi on July 21. It is a part of a month-long initiative called Snapdragon for India, which aims to raise awareness of the next frontier of digital interaction: spatial computing, among developers, device manufacturers, and consumers.

What can you expect?

The event will showcase practical applications in the fields of education, fitness, health, and entertainment. In order to reveal new partnerships and showcase innovative use cases, it will also convene an ecosystem of developers, OEMs, and partners.

With a solid background in wearable, automotive, and smartphone technologies, Snapdragon is stepping into the field of spatial computing and establishing itself as a key player in India's XR revolution. With Snapdragon at the forefront of India's next immersive technology revolution, XR Day ushers in a new era in this adventure.

What else is happening?

Snapdragon Auto Day, which will highlight Qualcomm's advancements in the automotive industry, will take place on July 30 in conjunction with XR Day. The event will examine the ways in which the firm is facilitating connected, smarter, and safer mobility in India.

These events set Qualcomm on a daring path in India, showcasing the company's ability to drive innovation in vital industries and provide solutions that are tailored for India, both domestically and internationally.

Why is Snapdragon so special?

For those who don't know, the majority of high-end Android phones and, more and more, XR gadgets are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon CPUs. These chips are appropriate for wearables and head-mounted displays because they combine low-latency computing, AI capabilities, camera improvements, and battery economy. Qualcomm uses XR Day to raise awareness of this backend function.

They are trying to establish an environment where prototypes, pilot programs, and collaborations may flourish by bringing developers, OEMs, and ecosystem partners together in one location. Although it's not the most ostentatious approach, it represents a more realistic goal: subtly and internally integrating XR into India's digital future.